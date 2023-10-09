 

Travis Kelce Injured in Chiefs VS. Vikings Game Sans Taylor Swift

After limping off the field in the second quarter of the Sunday, October 8 game, the Kansas City Chiefs player threw his helmet on the sidelines and then slowly made his way to the locker room.

AceShowbiz - Travis Kelce might have needed Taylor Swift's presence when he and the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Minnesota Vikings. The NFL star suffered a non-contact ankle injury at the Sunday, October 8 game, which his rumored girlfriend skipped.

After limping off the U.S. Bank Stadium field in the second quarter of the match, the 34-year-old threw his helmet on the sidelines and then slowly made his way to the locker room. While fans were concerned that he was seriously injured, the football tight-end got back in the game and scored a TD in the quarter.

While Taylor was not present at the Sunday game, she had shown support for Travis by attending his previous games. On October 1, she watched the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the New York Jets game along with her celebrity pals, Sophie Turner and Blake Lively.

Taylor looked like a proud girlfriend as she pointed out something in the MetLife Stadium field to Blake, who was standing next to her. The "Gossip Girl" alum came with her husband Ryan Reynolds while his longtime pal Hugh Jackman also tagged along.

At one point during the game, Taylor flashed a heart to the adoring crowd. She was also cheering on Travis, raising her glass and lifting her hands up. She looked giddy during the game, putting her hands on her cheeks while watching her beau.

One day before the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Jets, Taylor enjoyed a night out with Sophie, Blake and her new friend Brittany Mahomes, who is married to Travis' teammate and pal Patrick Mahomes. The women dined at hotspot Emilio's Ballato in Soho.

As for Travis, he grabbed a meal at Meduza Mediterrania in the Meatpacking District. After being seen separately in New York City, Travis apparently spent the night at Taylor's apartment. He was caught leaving the Grammy winner's residence around 11 A.M. on Sunday.

