 

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah Still in Relationship Despite Her Filing for Physical Custody of Son

The 'Godfather' actor's representative insists he is still very much 'together' with his girlfriend despite her seeking physical custody of their baby boy Roman.

  • Sep 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah remain "together." The couple was hit with speculation they had gone their separate ways after the 29-year-old beauty filed a petition asking a court to grant her physical custody of their three-month-old son Roman, offering "reasonable visitation" to "The Godfather" star.

A spokesperson for the 83-year-old actor, however, insisted he and Noor are still in a relationship and have "mutually reached agreements" about their son.

The representative told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column, "Al and Noor have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements regarding their child, Roman. They are still together."

In the paperwork - which was filed in California and obtained by The Blast - Noor has agreed to give Al joint legal custody of Roman, which would allow him to help make decisions on matters such as medical treatment, education, and religion. Also included with the filing was a voluntary declaration of parentage which was signed by both of them six days after the birth of their son.

Roman - who was born on June 6 at Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles - is the actor's fourth child. He is also dad to 22-year-old twins Olivia and Anton Pacino with his former partner Beverly D'Angelo as well as Julie Pacino, 33, from his relationship with Jan Tarrant.

Prior to Roman's birth, the actor revealed he was looking forward to becoming a dad again and said having another child at this point in his life was "really special." In a video obtained by the Daily Mail newspaper, he said, "It feels like it always will. It's very special, you know. I've got many kids. But this is really special coming at this time."

The "Scent of a Woman" actor previously explained he "gets a lot" out of fatherhood and finds it "upsetting" not being involved in his children's lives. He told The New Yorker in 2014, "I'm responsible to them. I'm a part of their life. When I'm not, it's upsetting to me and to them. So that's part of the gestalt. And I get a lot from it. It takes you out of yourself."

