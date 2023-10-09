 

Ariana Grande's Ex Dalton Gomez Caught Locking Lips With Maika Monroe After Finalizing Divorce

The 28-year-old real estate agent is photographed passionately smooching the 'It Follows' actress just a few days after he and the 'Thank You, Next' hitmaker finalized their divorce.

  • Oct 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande's ex-husband Dalton Gomez has seemingly found a new special someone. Just days after he and the "7 Rings" singer finalized their divorce, the real estate agent was spotted locking lips with actress Maika Monroe.

In a photo published by Deuxmoi on Instagram Story, Dalton and Maika were seen passionately making out at a restaurant. A source told the gossip account that the pair were "PACKING on the PDA" at Jumbos last night.

"They were very friendly and both introduced themselves," the informant continued. "They would look around to see if anyone was looking then continue to make out in front of everyone."

Dalton and Ariana finalized their divorce last week. The now-exes reportedly filed the terms of their settlement to the Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, October 8.

According to court records, rather than pay monthly spousal support, Ariana is giving Dalton an upfront payment, which was a better financial arrangement for her ex. TMZ reported that the luxury real estate agent will receive $1,250,000, tax-free. He will also receive half of the net proceeds from the sale of their L.A. home. Ariana will additionally pay up to $25,000 of Dalton's attorney's fees.

Page Six further divulged that Ariana agreed to give Dalton 24-hour security because she wanted her ex to live a safe and private lifestyle after their split. They reportedly "took their time" to work on the divorce settlement.

After their split was first revealed in July, it was reported that Ariana has been dating her "Wicked" co-star Ethan Slater. Ethan himself is currently in the middle of a divorce with his estranged wife Lilly Jay.

