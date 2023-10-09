 

Kylie Jenner Dubbed 'Disgusting' for Sharing Pro-Israel Post Despite Friends' Support for Palestine

Kylie Jenner Dubbed 'Disgusting' for Sharing Pro-Israel Post Despite Friends' Support for Palestine
Although the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum quickly removed the controversial post from her Instagram Story, many people still attack her on X, formerly Twitter, with some of them thinking that 'she doesn't even know what's happening.'

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner has landed in hot water for showing support for Israel following a Hamas attack. "The Kardashians" star found herself being labeled "disgusting" by online users for sharing a pro-Israel post despite her best friends' years-long support for Palestine.

Taking to Instagram Story on Saturday, October 7, the 26-year-old makeup mogul re-shared a post from the pro-Israel account @StandWithUs. It stated, "Now and always we stand with the people of Israel." The caption, meanwhile, read, "SHARE if you stand with the people of Israel as they face one of the most frightening situations in many years."

Kylie has since been dragged by many people on both X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram. One in particular argued, "It's very obvious she doesn't even know what's happening. She. Just wants to join the trend."

Another penned, "absolutely crazy to see kylie jenner supporting israle while her friend bella hadid has been advocating for palestine for YEARS like i'd be sick to my stomach." A third echoed the sentiment, "kylie posting this even tho her BESTFRIENDS bella & gigi hadid, haze, simi, & fai khadra are palestinians is truly disgusting."

Catching wind of the backlash, Kylie quickly removed the post. Still, it doesn't stop people from attacking her on X. "Wtf @KylieJenner Everyone needs to unfollow #KylieJenner please !!!! #Palestine," one user fumed, while another raged, "It's actually way worse that Kylie Jenner just deleted the Israel post. It shows a lack of knowledge and care, she just posted it to be talked about."

Contrary to Kylie, Gigi and Bella have called for a free Palestine over the years. The model sisters have been standing up for the country considering their Palestinian heritage on her father Mohamed Hadid's side.

