Ariana Grande Gives Ex Dalton Gomez Seven-Figure Upfront Payment to Settle Divorce

The 'Thank U, Next' songstress reportedly will also give the luxury real estate agent half of the proceeds from the sale of their L.A. home and agrees to give him 24-hour security.

  • Oct 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have quietly and amicably reached their divorce settlement. Less than a month after filing for divorce, they reportedly filed the terms of their settlement to the Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, October 8.

According to court records, rather than pay monthly spousal support, Ariana is giving Dalton an upfront payment, which was a better financial arrangement for her ex. TMZ reported that the luxury real estate agent will receive $1,250,000, tax-free. He will also receive half of the net proceeds from the sale of their L.A. home. Ariana will additionally pay up to $25,000 of Dalton's attorney's fees.

A source allegedly close to the situation told the outlet, "There is still a strong mutual love and respect between Ariana and Dalton and they wanted to make sure everything was done right in lockstep with one another."

Page Six further divulged that Ariana agreed to give Dalton 24-hour security because she wanted her ex to live a safe and private lifestyle after their split. They reportedly "took their time" to work on the divorce settlement.

"Ariana and Dalton really wanted to take care of each through all of this and make it as easy on one another as possible - which is why they really took their time with everything," a source told the site. Another source dished that the exes still "have a strong mutual respect for each other."

As reported before, Ariana filed for divorce from Dalton on September 18. Their date of separation was listed as February 20, 2023, meaning they had been separated for a while before the divorce filing. In the papers, she asked that their prenuptial agreement be honored, but the specifics of the contract were not disclosed.

After their split was first revealed in July, it was reported that the former Nickelodeon star has been dating her "Wicked" co-star Ethan Slater, who is currently in the middle of divorce with his estranged wife Lilly Jay.

In late September, the pair were caught linking arms during a Disneyland date in California. They are said to be living together "full-time" in New York" now. "Ethan informed his friends and soon-to-be ex-wife [Lilly Jay] that he's living with Ariana full-time in New York," a source told Us Weekly earlier this month.

