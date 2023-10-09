 

Russell Dickerson and Wife Kailey Give Fans a Look at Newborn Son After Welcoming Baby No. 2

AceShowbiz - Congratulations are in order to Russell Dickerson and wife Kailey. Having welcomed their second child together, the country star and his spouse took to social media to give fans a look at their newborn son.

Making use of Instagram On Saturday, October 7, the 36-year-old and his wife unleashed a set of family pictures with their toddler Remington Edward, as well as their new bundle of joy. The couple began their caption, "Radford Arthur Dickerson. 10.1.23."

"Lil Rad man made his way into the world 17 hours after the show in Kansas City… Dad was dropped-off at the hospital on the tour bus and all… But we made it! Lil Rad is a dream baby and Rem is obsessed with being a super big brother!" the pair continued. They also noted that the baby weighed in 8 lbs., 14 oz. and measured 20.5 inches long.

Russell and Kailey confirmed her pregnancy in April by sharing a two-part video on Instagram. "God gave me a…. BOY! So grateful we get to tell you Remington is going to be a big brother this fall!!" the then-pregnant mom captioned the sweet footage in reference to her husband's "God Gave Me a Girl" song.

In January, Kailey divulged that she an Russell lost a baby in 2022. "2022 was incredibly wonderful and heart-wrenching," she penned alongside a picture of the crooner and their 3-year-old son. "We saw some of the most beautiful places in the world, some of my favorite places… some big -dream-come-true moments… and had wounds only a handful of people saw and tended to."

"In the middle of the craziest year we have ever had, we lost a baby in September at 8 weeks… It felt like drowning and trying to swim towards sun to find the surface. I didn't know if I'd ever share this, but something about going into this next year, I needed to leave this news in 2022," she added. "The loss; however, is something that will always be written into our story. I know I'll share more about it when I'm ready, but for now, and for the last several months, I'm holding these two extra close."

"I have read several recaps from people this year and not one has been perfect. It all came with both beauty and ashes. It gives me hope knowing we are more connected than we think. And it gives me solace knowing nothing and no one's life is perfect or without pain," she went on noting. "May we all give each other some more grace this next year… more kindness because we don't know what someone is truly going through… more love because we all need it."

