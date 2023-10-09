 

Mia Thornton's Ex-Husband Accuses Her of Cheating, Suggests She Married Him for Money

In a new interview, Gordon says, 'I've given her permission, but yet she still chooses to sneak around, chooses to lie, chooses to continually change her story about what's going on and why she's leaving me.'

AceShowbiz - Mia Thornton's ex-husband has broken his silence on their split. More than a week after "The Real Housewives of Potomac" star announced their separation, Gordon Thornton claimed that they called it quits because she's seeing someone new.

"I know there's gonna come a time when I probably won't be able to satisfy all your needs. I want you to know that I am OK with you finding what you need elsewhere," the 71-year-old recalled telling his then-wife when speaking to TMZ. "I only have two rules. One is, don't give me a reason to look for it. Secondly, keep the kids out of it. As long as you'll do that. I'm fine."

"Now, what really aggravates me through all of this is that I've given her permission, but yet she still chooses to sneak around, chooses to lie, chooses to continually change her story about what's going on and why she's leaving me," he added. "She's told me that this guy's her soulmate... I've said you can see someone just don't make it public, be careful and don't involve the kids. Well, she still sneaks through, still sneaking around and thinking I didn't know. I see the phone records, I pay the phone bills."

Gordon went on to note, "I do agree that Mia married me for my money and the future she thought I could provide. I absolutely believe her leaving me now is tied to the fact that I don't have access to assets and my funds are limited at this point in time that she now has access to funds." He then disclosed, "And this guy that she stands, she believes has access to funds. And I think she's leaving me for that reason."

"She's mentioned that they're gonna be buying a house together and doing business together and other kinds of things together, which tells me that the interest is based on monetary gain from the relationship," he further detailed. "So I absolutely believe that she's leaving me because she sees an upgrade."

Mia confirmed her split from Gordon in late September. "Like all marriages, ours has had its ups and downs," she told PEOPLE. "At this time, Gordon and I are separated, but my family is my number one priority."

"I am committed to doing whatever it takes to make sure we are okay," the reality star, who shares two kids with her ex, continued. "We ask that you respect our privacy and give us the time and space to figure things out."

