Heidi Klum Teases Her 2023 Halloween Costume With Creepy Poster

After revealing that she is preparing a really extra outfit for the upcoming holiday, the 'America's Got Talent' judge releases a spooky poster featuring her face in a bloody red color.

Oct 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Heidi Klum continues teasing her 2023 Halloween costume. After revealing that she is preparing a "really extra" outfit for the upcoming holiday, the "America's Got Talent" judge released a creepy poster via social media.

On Thursday, October 5, the 50-year-old model uploaded on her Instagram account a spooky poster which features a hand drawing of her face and her bold eyes in a bloody red color. Over the poster, there is a note that reads, "Heidi Klum Halloween coming soon."

Along with the footage, Heidi let out a number of spooky emojis, including pumpkin and black heart ones in the caption of the post. She did not forget to also credit an artist named Josh Hernandez who made the jaw-dropping poster.

The creepy poster was unleashed nearly one month after Heidi announced that she is going to wear a "really extra" costume for Halloween this year. "I have had sleepless nights over it. You know me. It's going to be extra. It's going to be really extra," she spilled to DailyMail.com when making an appearance on the red carpet of "America's Got Talent" in September.

About the concept of costume, the former Victoria's Secret model proudly stated, "I have to admit, I love it. And then my gut, I feel like it's going to be good. I never know if it will be good until the day, and I don't want to let my Halloween fans down. There are so many creative people around the world and I don't want to let them down."

Later on, Heidi issued an update on her preparation for Halloween and opened up about the struggles that came with it. Speaking to Fox News Digital on September 12, she admitted, "My Halloween costume is complicated. I was almost going to say … I might not be able to come, but I think we're going to work it out now." She then added, "I think the best thing is always to not give too many hints because then the surprise is bigger."

