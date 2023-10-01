 

Jennifer Aniston Talks About Filtering What She Lets Into Her 'Head-Space'

While discussing the secrets to her health, the 'Friends' beauty stresses the importance of getting a sufficient rest, eating healthy food, and 'turning off the noise.'

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Aniston believes sleeping well is key to her good health. The 54-year-old actress thinks that getting a good amount of "rest" has helped her to stay healthy and vibrant.

"I drink a lot of water, move my body daily, try to eat whole, fresh foods, and get as much sleep as I can. That last part is challenging for me, but it's so important. I feel it when I don't get enough rest," the Hollywood star told CR Fashion Book.

"In addition to all of that, I try to be really mindful about what I let into my head-space. Our world is really going through some challenges, and I know we all care a lot, but sometimes I think it's imperative that we turn off the noise."

Earlier this year, Jennifer described sleep as "beautiful." The actress has struggled with insomnia for years, and she's now grown to appreciate the value of sleeping well. She told InStyle, "Sleep is extraordinary. It's beautiful. But, boy, did I take it for granted when we were young."

"When you're younger, you kind of take it for granted. You think, 'I can survive on three-to-five hours of sleep and I feel great,' and then, all of a sudden, it just starts not to feel great and your performance isn't as up to par as it should be."

Jennifer also acknowledged that a lack of sleep can lead to other health problems. The actress - who is best known for playing Rachel Green in the TV sitcom "Friends" - said, "All of your body is getting all the work done that it put itself through during the day. You realise a lack of sleep leads to all sorts of health issues."

