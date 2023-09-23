 

Kendall Jenner Goes Pantless While Making Front Row Couple Debut With Bad Bunny at MFW

The 27-year-old model and the 29-year-old Puerto Rican rapper sit side-by-side while attending Gucci's spring/summer 2024 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week.

AceShowbiz - Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny continue to flaunt their romance. The 27-year-old model and the Puerto Rican rapper officially made their front row couple debut while attending Gucci's spring/summer 2024 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week on Friday, September 22.

The pair could be seen sitting next to each other at the event, which marked Creative Director Sabato De Sarno's debut of his first collection with the brand. For the outing, Kendall rocked a beige coat while going pantless. "The Kardashians" star completed her style with a red leather purse, matching shoes and some sunglasses as her hair was pulled back.

As for Bunny, the "Un Verano Sin Ti" artist donned a white collared button-down shirt and blue jeans. The Grammy-winning musician, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, went color-coordinated with his rumored girlfriend by wearing a beige beanie that he paired with shiny black dress shoes and black shades.

Kendall and Bunny first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted on a dinner date in Los Angeles back in February. At the time, a source told PEOPLE that the pair were introduced by friends and that Bunny recently made his way to L.A. "She likes him and is having fun," the source explained. "He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming."

The two have since been seen together on various occasions, including Coachella. They also sat courtside for a Los Angeles Lakers game in May.

Despite the many sightings, the pair seemingly aren't interested in addressing their romantic relationship in public. Speaking to Vanity Fair this month, Bunny said that he didn't want to "clarify anything" regarding his personal matters and had "no commitment to clarify anything to anyone."

"There are people who say that artists have to put up with it," the 29-year-old explained. "I don't have to accept anything and everything because I wanted to be an artist. At the end of the day, you listen to me because you want to. I don't force you to."

