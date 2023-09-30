 

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti Roll Up to Another Party in Paris

Cover Images/Instagram/Jason Mendez
The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' star and the Italian model are pictured hitting a private party after the actor introduced his new girlfriend to his mom a few days ago.

  • Sep 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Leonardo DiCaprio and his rumored new girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti continued to spend time together in Paris. The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star and the model were pictured hitting a private party on Thursday night, September 28.

The pair seemingly tried to keep their romance lowkey as they arrived separately at the soiree, which was thrown by Leonardo's close pal Richie Akiva at upscale eatery Manko in Paris. For the night out, the "Titanic" star tried to go incognito as he sneaked into the party through a back entrance of the Peruvian eatery.

He opted for a black bomber jacket, black jeans and monochrome sneakers. The 48-year–old actor also hid his face with a face mask as he also wore a black baseball cap that he pulled down low.

As for Vittoria, the Italian beauty looked stunning in a blue mini dress that she wore under an oversized black blazer. She completed her look with black booties and a navy handbag.

As her locks, she opted to pull her brunette hair back in a tight bun. The 25-year-old was surrounded by her entourage as she rolled up to the party.

Prior to this, Leonardo reportedly brought his new lover to meet his mom Irmelin Indenbirken as he took his new flame on a trip to Italy with his mom. On September 24, Irmelin was pictured joining the couple when they were touring the Pinacoteca Ambrosiana Museum in Milan.

For the family outing, the Oscar winner rocked his signature black baseball cap while exiting the museum accompanied by his mother and his girlfriend. Vittoria, meanwhile, kept it casual in a brown jacket and black cargo pants.

A previous report claimed that Leonardo and Vittoria are allegedly getting serious. A so-called insider recently revealed, "They've been spending quite a bit of time together over the past few months, and they're enjoying getting to know one another on a deeper level."

They confirmed their romance with their PDA-packed outing in August. The pair were also caught passionately locking lips at the Hi Ibiza nightclub in Spain in pictures which surfaced in September. They totally had fun that night as they were also seen dancing up against the wall inside the Spanish venue, where they partied until 4:30 A.M.

