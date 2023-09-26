 

Leonardo DiCaprio Takes New GF Vittoria Ceretti to Italy With His Mom Amid Serious Relationship

Leonardo DiCaprio Takes New GF Vittoria Ceretti to Italy With His Mom Amid Serious Relationship
Cover Images/Instagram/ROGER WONG
Celebrity

The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actor and the model are photographed touring the Pinacoteca Ambrosiana Museum in Milan with his mother Irmelin Indenbirken.

  • Sep 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend has met the future in-law. The Hollywood actor has apparently introduced Vittoria Ceretti to his mother Irmelin Indenbirken as he took his new flame on a trip to Italy with his mom.

On Sunday, September 24, the pair were pictured touring the Pinacoteca Ambrosiana Museum in Milan. Tagging along with the lovebirds was the Oscar winner's mother Irmelin as seen in photos obtained by Page Six.

The "Don't Look Up" star rocked his signature black baseball cap while exiting the museum accompanied by his mother and his girlfriend. The Italian beauty, meanwhile, kept it casual in a brown jacket and black cargo pants.

  Editors' Pick

The threesome's trip to Italy comes following report that Leonardo is getting serious with Vittoria. A so-called insider recently told the same news outlet, "They've been spending quite a bit of time together over the past few months, and they're enjoying getting to know one another on a deeper level."

Leonardo and Vittoria's relationship was confirmed with their PDA-packed outing in August. The pair were caught passionately locking lips at the Hi Ibiza nightclub in Spain in pictures which surfaced in September. The 48-year-old Oscar-winning actor and the 25-year-old model were also seen dancing up against the wall inside the Spanish venue, where they partied until 4:30 A.M.

The duo were also spotted on an ice cream date on August 22 in California. They seemed to be in good spirits as they were pictured grabbing a sweet treat in the upscale enclave of Santa Barbara. "The Wolf of Wall Street" star was seen taking an iced latte for the road, while the catwalk beauty opted for a cone.

Following their heavy makeout session, it was said that Leo was "besotted" with the brunette beauty. "It has obviously led to much chatter within his circle that Leo is ready to hang up his lothario ways," a source recently told Daily Mail. "There have been many women pictured with him, partying with him, but what he has with Vittoria is much more serious."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Brian Austin Green and Blac Chyna Butt Heads in 'Special Forces' Season 2 Premiere

Rachel Zegler Drops Out of 'Paddington 3' Due to SAG-AFTRA Strike
Related Posts
Leonardo DiCaprio Borrowed Diplomatic Car to Avoid Traffic Jams

Leonardo DiCaprio Borrowed Diplomatic Car to Avoid Traffic Jams

Leonardo DiCaprio and Model Vittoria Ceretti on 'Deeper Level' Amid Dating Rumors

Leonardo DiCaprio and Model Vittoria Ceretti on 'Deeper Level' Amid Dating Rumors

Leonardo DiCaprio Persuaded to Invest in Vegan Sneakers Brand by Princess Eugenie

Leonardo DiCaprio Persuaded to Invest in Vegan Sneakers Brand by Princess Eugenie

Leonardo DiCaprio Could Settle Down Amid New Romance With Vittoria Ceretti

Leonardo DiCaprio Could Settle Down Amid New Romance With Vittoria Ceretti

Latest News
Hailey Bieber Opts for Pantless Look During Dinner Outing in Paris
  • Sep 27, 2023

Hailey Bieber Opts for Pantless Look During Dinner Outing in Paris

Drake Claps Back at Charlamagne Tha God Following His 'Slime You Out' Criticism
  • Sep 27, 2023

Drake Claps Back at Charlamagne Tha God Following His 'Slime You Out' Criticism

Martin Scorsese Calls for Chris Nolan to 'Save Cinema' From Superhero Pics
  • Sep 26, 2023

Martin Scorsese Calls for Chris Nolan to 'Save Cinema' From Superhero Pics

Leonardo DiCaprio Takes New GF Vittoria Ceretti to Italy With His Mom Amid Serious Relationship
  • Sep 26, 2023

Leonardo DiCaprio Takes New GF Vittoria Ceretti to Italy With His Mom Amid Serious Relationship

Hulk Hogan's Daughter Defends Snubbing Her Father's Wedding
  • Sep 26, 2023

Hulk Hogan's Daughter Defends Snubbing Her Father's Wedding

Tom Taylor Cast as Cregan Stark in 'House of the Dragon' Season 2
  • Sep 26, 2023

Tom Taylor Cast as Cregan Stark in 'House of the Dragon' Season 2

Most Read
Naomie Harris' Neighbors Called Cops After She Cried So Loudly Due to Severe Period Pains
Celebrity

Naomie Harris' Neighbors Called Cops After She Cried So Loudly Due to Severe Period Pains

Kendall Jenner Dragged Over Her 'Atrocious' Versace Runway Walk at MFW

Kendall Jenner Dragged Over Her 'Atrocious' Versace Runway Walk at MFW

Sophia Loren Is Hospitalized Due to Several Fractures After Bad Fall at Home

Sophia Loren Is Hospitalized Due to Several Fractures After Bad Fall at Home

Tiffany Haddish Defends Common Over Rumors About His Manhood After Their Split

Tiffany Haddish Defends Common Over Rumors About His Manhood After Their Split

Keith Richards Feels People Should Kill Themselves If They Are Afraid of Ageing

Keith Richards Feels People Should Kill Themselves If They Are Afraid of Ageing

Chris Brown Hit With Lawsuit for Allegedly Failing to Pay $2M Popeyes Restaurant Loan

Chris Brown Hit With Lawsuit for Allegedly Failing to Pay $2M Popeyes Restaurant Loan

Blueface Reacts After Lil Baby Praises Him for Saying He Won't Be 'Mean' to Chrisean Rock Anymore

Blueface Reacts After Lil Baby Praises Him for Saying He Won't Be 'Mean' to Chrisean Rock Anymore

Ian McKellen Bolted From Surgeon's Office After Being Told the Dangers of Facelift

Ian McKellen Bolted From Surgeon's Office After Being Told the Dangers of Facelift

Danny Masterson's Wife Bijou Phillips Clarifies Speculation They Lived Apart Before Conviction

Danny Masterson's Wife Bijou Phillips Clarifies Speculation They Lived Apart Before Conviction