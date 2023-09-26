Leonardo DiCaprio Takes New GF Vittoria Ceretti to Italy With His Mom Amid Serious Relationship

Cover Images/Instagram/ROGER WONG Celebrity

The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actor and the model are photographed touring the Pinacoteca Ambrosiana Museum in Milan with his mother Irmelin Indenbirken.

AceShowbiz - Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend has met the future in-law. The Hollywood actor has apparently introduced Vittoria Ceretti to his mother Irmelin Indenbirken as he took his new flame on a trip to Italy with his mom.

On Sunday, September 24, the pair were pictured touring the Pinacoteca Ambrosiana Museum in Milan. Tagging along with the lovebirds was the Oscar winner's mother Irmelin as seen in photos obtained by Page Six.

The "Don't Look Up" star rocked his signature black baseball cap while exiting the museum accompanied by his mother and his girlfriend. The Italian beauty, meanwhile, kept it casual in a brown jacket and black cargo pants.

The threesome's trip to Italy comes following report that Leonardo is getting serious with Vittoria. A so-called insider recently told the same news outlet, "They've been spending quite a bit of time together over the past few months, and they're enjoying getting to know one another on a deeper level."

Leonardo and Vittoria's relationship was confirmed with their PDA-packed outing in August. The pair were caught passionately locking lips at the Hi Ibiza nightclub in Spain in pictures which surfaced in September. The 48-year-old Oscar-winning actor and the 25-year-old model were also seen dancing up against the wall inside the Spanish venue, where they partied until 4:30 A.M.

The duo were also spotted on an ice cream date on August 22 in California. They seemed to be in good spirits as they were pictured grabbing a sweet treat in the upscale enclave of Santa Barbara. "The Wolf of Wall Street" star was seen taking an iced latte for the road, while the catwalk beauty opted for a cone.

Following their heavy makeout session, it was said that Leo was "besotted" with the brunette beauty. "It has obviously led to much chatter within his circle that Leo is ready to hang up his lothario ways," a source recently told Daily Mail. "There have been many women pictured with him, partying with him, but what he has with Vittoria is much more serious."

