 

Kelly Rowland Suffers Wardrobe Mishap in Slip Dress at Paris Fashion Week 2023

When being spotted outside her hotel in Paris, the former Destiny's Child singer accidentally exposes a part of her assets that she covers with a daring low-cut brown dress.

  • Sep 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kelly Rowland has suffered wardrobe malfunction during a recent public outing. When making an appearance at the Paris Fashion Week, the former Destiny's Child singer accidentally flashed a part of her assets that she covered with a slip dress.

The fashion faux pas happened when the 42-year-old singer was spotted outside of her hotel in Paris, France, just before she attended the Messika Haute Joaillerie show on Thursday, September 28. In pictures making their rounds online, the top part of her dress slipped down slightly, leaving part of her nipple exposed.

Delivering a stunning look for the day, Kelly was pictured walking in the direction of a camera. She showed off her jaw-dropping body curves in a long brown dress that came with a daring low-cut front, skin-tight bodice design and two spaghetti straps.

The "Think Like a Man" actress put on a pair of strappy silver pointed-toe mules, sparkling huge silver earrings and a matching bracelet to complete the look. While not carrying a bag, she was caught on camera holding a smartphone in one of her hands. For her black hair, she styled it into voluminous raven bob, accentuating a sleek back hairdo and wet look.

Despite the mishap, Kelly did not let it stop her from having a blast. She could be seen enjoying the high-end jeweler's runway presentation, which was also attended by other famous stars. Among them were singer Cher, model Ashley Graham, beauty Sara Sampaio and actor Ed Westwick.

This was not the first time Kelly made an appearance at the star-studded fashion event. Last Tuesday, on September 26, she brushed shoulders with other stars at a Lancome X Louvre event. For the special occasion, she put on a busty display in a nearly all-black get-up.

Kelly sported a long black dress that came with a plunging neckline. Her gown had golden and silver embellishments as well as a long train that covered her feet and shoes. Keeping her belongings in a small clutch, she added a shimmering ring, bracelet, necklace and a pair of earrings.

Kelly also showed off her jaw-dropping style for the event via Instagram. She uploaded a series of pictures capturing her striking a number of poses in the ensemble. She additionally unleashed a video documenting the highlights of the event in a follow-up post. Along with the footage, she simply wrote in the caption, "An evening w/ @lancomeofficial."

