'Drew Barrymore Show' Plans October Return as WGA Strike Officially Ends

The daytime talk show, hosted by the 'Charlie's Angels' star, is reportedly gearing up to be back on airwaves next month after the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike is officially over.

Sep 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - "The Drew Barrymore Show" is expected to return soon. The daytime talk show, hosted by Drew Barrymore, is reportedly gearing up to be back on airwaves after the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike is officially over.

According to PEOPLE, "The Drew Barrymore Show" is hoping to make a return for season 4 in October. The new report arrived after the board of the WGA West and council of the WGA East voted unanimously on Tuesday, September 26 to lift the strike order as of 12:01 A.M. PT on Wednesday following a tentative agreement on a new contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

That means writers are allowed to go back to work as of Wednesday even though the final ratification vote will only be held from October 2-9. The WGA will hold member meetings on both coasts this week in person and on zoom to talk about the details of the contract.

The WGA West will hold a member meeting on Wednesday night at 7 P.M. PT at the Hollywood Palladium, while the WGA East will convene the same night at Manhattan Center at 6 P.M. ET. Zoom meetings will be held on Thursday at 5 P.M. PT and on Friday at 11 A.M. PT.

The new deal, which comes with a 94-page contract and a summary of the new terms, includes gains in compensation and a new requirement for minimum staff levels in TV writers rooms. It also covers improvement payment terms for screenwriters and protections for the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the writing process.

In related news, Bill Maher revealed on Tuesday that his writers are coming back as soon as possible. The "Real Time with Bill Maher" host further shared that he will have a new episode of his HBO show Friday.

Both Drew and Bill received backlash when they announced that their respective shows would return without writers amid the Hollywood strikes. Amid the calls to postpone the shows, the "Charlie's Angels" star later shared in a statement that she put the production of her talk show on pause.

"I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show's premiere until the strike is over," she said at the time. "I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today. We really tried to find our way forward. And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon."

