WGA to End Strike After Reaching Tentative Agreement With Hollywood Studios

The Writers Guild of America and the labor group representing studios and streamers have reached a tentative deal on a new contract that could precipitate the end of the 146-day strike.

Sep 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - The Writers Guild of America has reached a tentative agreement with Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers to end the writers' strike. After several long consecutive days of negotiations, the WGA and the labor group representing studios and streamers reached a tentative deal on a new contract that could precipitate the end of a historic, 146-days writers' strike.

The Writers Guild of America emailed strike captains on Sunday night, September 24 and shortly after, its negotiating committee informed all members. "We have reached a tentative agreement on a new 2023 MBA, which is to say an agreement in principle on all deal points, subject to drafting final contract language," read the message. "We can say, with great pride, that this deal is exceptional - with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the parties came to terms on a provisional three-year agreement, which will need to be ratified by WGA members to take effect, on Sunday after studios responded to last-minute union asks that day. "This would allow writers to return to work during the ratification vote, but would not affect the membership's right to make a final determination on contract approval," Writers Guild leaders said.

Confirming the good news, the WGA posted a statement via its social media accounts, "The WGA and AMPTP have reached a tentative agreement. This was made possible by the enduring solidarity of WGA members and extraordinary support of our union siblings who stood with us for over 146 days. More details coming after contract language is finalized."

The union's negotiating committee asked for patience on disclosing the fine print of the deal. "What remains now is for our staff to make sure everything we have agreed to is codified in final contract language," they said in an email. "And though we are eager to share the details of what has been achieved with you, we cannot do that until the last 'i' is dotted."

The deal will first go to the union's negotiating committee for a vote, then to the WGA West's board and the WGA East's council for approval; both referendums are tentatively scheduled for Tuesday. If rubber-stamped by those leaders, board and council will also vote on whether to end the strike "at a certain date and time (to be determined) pending ratification," the negotiating committee said.

While the deal is tentative, many are rejoiced over the latest outcome from the long strike. "I'm so proud of the writers for standing up for themselves and securing a fair contract. The strike is over and we can enjoy their work again!" one social media user reacted to the news.

Another penned, "Congratulations and solidarity!" while a third user echoed the sentiment as saying, "So happy for them." A fourth person added, "YA'LL DID IT! so so so happy for the writers. Now let's go SAG!!"

