Britney Spears' Mom Lynne Allegedly Works as Substitute Teacher to Make Ends Meet

Cover Images/Chiva/INFphoto.com Celebrity

The 68-year-old author is said to have recently returned to teaching at a local school in Kentwood, Louisiana to pay her bills as she has been struggling financially.

Sep 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - While Britney Spears is expected to make profits from her upcoming memoir titled "The Woman in Me", her mother has reportedly been struggling financially. Rumor has it that Lynne Spears is currently working as a substitute teacher to make ends meet.

According to DailyMail.com which first reported Lynne's rough situation, the 68-year-old recently returned to teaching and taken on part-time work at a local school in Kentwood, Louisiana to pay her bills. "She is struggling to pay her bills, but she has already substituted for several classes at [a local school]," a source told the site.

Lynne, who currently resides in a $2 million mansion built by her famous daughter in 2001, used to work as a teacher and run a daycare prior to Britney's rise to fame. Substitute teachers working in the area can expect to earn around $15 an hour, per the news outlet.

Lynne's dire financial situation is allegedly attributed to her complicated relationship with her daughter. She is reportedly $660,000 in debt after the pop superstar refused to pay for her mother's lawyer. In October 2002, Lynne withdrew her $660,000 claim allegedly in the hope of repairing her fractured relationship with her daughter.

"This was the final nail in the coffin for Lynne," the source claimed. "She could not fight with Britney anymore and she knew that asking her to pay her half-million dollar lawyer bill was not right, considering what Britney had been through. Not only that, but Lynne was really trying to repair her relationship with Britney. Taking more money from her was not the way to do it."

Britney appeared to have patched things up with her mother earlier this year when Lynne paid a visit to the singer's house in California back in May. However, the reconciliation was short-lived, according to so-called insiders, who revealed that the "Lucky" songstress has cut ties again with her family in the wake of her divorce from Sam Asghari.

You can share this post!