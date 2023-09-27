 

Britney Spears' Mom Lynne Allegedly Works as Substitute Teacher to Make Ends Meet

Britney Spears' Mom Lynne Allegedly Works as Substitute Teacher to Make Ends Meet
Cover Images/Chiva/INFphoto.com
Celebrity

The 68-year-old author is said to have recently returned to teaching at a local school in Kentwood, Louisiana to pay her bills as she has been struggling financially.

  • Sep 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - While Britney Spears is expected to make profits from her upcoming memoir titled "The Woman in Me", her mother has reportedly been struggling financially. Rumor has it that Lynne Spears is currently working as a substitute teacher to make ends meet.

According to DailyMail.com which first reported Lynne's rough situation, the 68-year-old recently returned to teaching and taken on part-time work at a local school in Kentwood, Louisiana to pay her bills. "She is struggling to pay her bills, but she has already substituted for several classes at [a local school]," a source told the site.

Lynne, who currently resides in a $2 million mansion built by her famous daughter in 2001, used to work as a teacher and run a daycare prior to Britney's rise to fame. Substitute teachers working in the area can expect to earn around $15 an hour, per the news outlet.

  Editors' Pick

Lynne's dire financial situation is allegedly attributed to her complicated relationship with her daughter. She is reportedly $660,000 in debt after the pop superstar refused to pay for her mother's lawyer. In October 2002, Lynne withdrew her $660,000 claim allegedly in the hope of repairing her fractured relationship with her daughter.

"This was the final nail in the coffin for Lynne," the source claimed. "She could not fight with Britney anymore and she knew that asking her to pay her half-million dollar lawyer bill was not right, considering what Britney had been through. Not only that, but Lynne was really trying to repair her relationship with Britney. Taking more money from her was not the way to do it."

Britney appeared to have patched things up with her mother earlier this year when Lynne paid a visit to the singer's house in California back in May. However, the reconciliation was short-lived, according to so-called insiders, who revealed that the "Lucky" songstress has cut ties again with her family in the wake of her divorce from Sam Asghari.

You can share this post!

You might also like

'Drew Barrymore Show' Plans October Return as WGA Strike Officially Ends

Kylie Jenner Adorably Holds Timothee Chalamet's Finger During Paris Date
Related Posts
Britney Spears Sports Bandage and Apparent Cut After Dancing With Knives

Britney Spears Sports Bandage and Apparent Cut After Dancing With Knives

Britney Spears Wields Knives in Bizarre Dance Video Amid Her Rumored Obsession With Blades

Britney Spears Wields Knives in Bizarre Dance Video Amid Her Rumored Obsession With Blades

Britney Spears' Movie 'Crossroads' Gets Re-Release to Mark Her Memoir

Britney Spears' Movie 'Crossroads' Gets Re-Release to Mark Her Memoir

Britney Spears' Team Stops Her From Promoting Memoir on TV

Britney Spears' Team Stops Her From Promoting Memoir on TV

Latest News
Kelly Dodd Calls Out Bethenny Frankel, Defends Bravo Against Forced Intoxication Accusation
  • Sep 28, 2023

Kelly Dodd Calls Out Bethenny Frankel, Defends Bravo Against Forced Intoxication Accusation

Mick Jagger Addresses AI and Possibility of 'Posthumous Tour'
  • Sep 27, 2023

Mick Jagger Addresses AI and Possibility of 'Posthumous Tour'

Britney Spears' Mom Lynne Allegedly Works as Substitute Teacher to Make Ends Meet
  • Sep 27, 2023

Britney Spears' Mom Lynne Allegedly Works as Substitute Teacher to Make Ends Meet

Katherine Heigl Proud of Her New Business for Helping Her Shed 'Grey's Anatomy' Persona
  • Sep 27, 2023

Katherine Heigl Proud of Her New Business for Helping Her Shed 'Grey's Anatomy' Persona

Ozzy Osbourne Starts Working on New Album, Plans Comeback Tour
  • Sep 27, 2023

Ozzy Osbourne Starts Working on New Album, Plans Comeback Tour

Kylie Jenner Adorably Holds Timothee Chalamet's Finger During Paris Date
  • Sep 27, 2023

Kylie Jenner Adorably Holds Timothee Chalamet's Finger During Paris Date

Most Read
Iman Shumpert's Alleged Side Chick Leaks Receipts of Affair After His Split From Teyana Taylor
Celebrity

Iman Shumpert's Alleged Side Chick Leaks Receipts of Affair After His Split From Teyana Taylor

Russell Brand Begs for Donations After Cops Confirm Investigation Into Sexual Assault Claim

Russell Brand Begs for Donations After Cops Confirm Investigation Into Sexual Assault Claim

Britney Spears Wields Knives in Bizarre Dance Video Amid Her Rumored Obsession With Blades

Britney Spears Wields Knives in Bizarre Dance Video Amid Her Rumored Obsession With Blades

Usher Remembers Discovering His Absent Dad Dying in Hospital After Tracking Him Down

Usher Remembers Discovering His Absent Dad Dying in Hospital After Tracking Him Down

Jada Pinkett Smith Accused of Embarrassing Husband Will Smith in Tribue for His 55th Birthday

Jada Pinkett Smith Accused of Embarrassing Husband Will Smith in Tribue for His 55th Birthday

Kourtney Kardashian Slammed for 'Putting Marine Life at Risk' With Baby Shower

Kourtney Kardashian Slammed for 'Putting Marine Life at Risk' With Baby Shower

Kim Kardashian Hilariously Wipes Out on Wakeboard While Promoting Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila

Kim Kardashian Hilariously Wipes Out on Wakeboard While Promoting Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila

Report: Kanye West Violates Italian Anti-Terror Laws With His Fashion Choice

Report: Kanye West Violates Italian Anti-Terror Laws With His Fashion Choice

Jamie Foxx's Alleged Intent on Marrying Alyce Huckstepp 'Freaking' His Friends Out

Jamie Foxx's Alleged Intent on Marrying Alyce Huckstepp 'Freaking' His Friends Out