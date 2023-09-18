 

Drew Barrymore Halts Her Talk Show's Return Following Backlash Amid Ongoing Strike

Drew Barrymore Halts Her Talk Show's Return Following Backlash Amid Ongoing Strike
Instagram
TV

The 'Drew Barrymore Show' presenter has decided to put on hold the return of her TV show until the Hollywood strike is over after she 'listened to everyone.'

  • Sep 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Drew Barrymore has held off the return of "The Drew Barrymore Show" amid the ongoing writers' strike. The 48-year-old actress has posted on social media to announce the decision, after it was previously revealed that she was preparing to return to the studio to start filming season four of the talk show.

"I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show's premiere until the strike is over," the Hollywood star - who has hosted the show since 2020 - wrote on Instagram.

"I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today. We really tried to find our way forward. And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon."

  Editors' Pick

The decision has also received support from CBS Media Ventures, which produces "The Drew Barrymore Show". The company told Entertainment Tonight, "We support Drew's decision to pause the show’s return and understand how complex and difficult this process has been for her."

Drew previously took to Instagram to offer an emotional apology for her decision to return amid the writers' strike. The actress also explained that she thought it was the best route forward at the time.

In a now-deleted video, Drew shared, "I believe there is nothing I can do or say in this moment to make it OK. I wanted to own a decision so that it wasn't a PR-protected situation and I would just take full responsibility for my actions. I know there's just nothing I can do that will make this OK for those it is not OK with. I fully accept that. I fully understand that."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Diane Kruger Refuses to Film 'Carnal' Scenes in Her Birthday Suit for New Movie 'Visions'
Related Posts
'Drew Barrymore Show' Co-Head Writer Weighs In on Talks Show's Controversial Return

'Drew Barrymore Show' Co-Head Writer Weighs In on Talks Show's Controversial Return

Matthew McConaughey and Other Stars Cancel Appearance on 'Drew Barrymore Show' Amid Backlash

Matthew McConaughey and Other Stars Cancel Appearance on 'Drew Barrymore Show' Amid Backlash

'Drew Barrymore Show' Kicks Out Audience Members for Supporting WGA Writers Amid Picket

'Drew Barrymore Show' Kicks Out Audience Members for Supporting WGA Writers Amid Picket

WGA Plans Picket Lines After Drew Barrymore Announces Her Show's Return Amid Strike

WGA Plans Picket Lines After Drew Barrymore Announces Her Show's Return Amid Strike

Latest News
Diane Kruger Refuses to Film 'Carnal' Scenes in Her Birthday Suit for New Movie 'Visions'
  • Sep 18, 2023

Diane Kruger Refuses to Film 'Carnal' Scenes in Her Birthday Suit for New Movie 'Visions'

Drew Barrymore Halts Her Talk Show's Return Following Backlash Amid Ongoing Strike
  • Sep 18, 2023

Drew Barrymore Halts Her Talk Show's Return Following Backlash Amid Ongoing Strike

Hugh Jackman Has 'Difficult Time' Following Separation From Wife
  • Sep 18, 2023

Hugh Jackman Has 'Difficult Time' Following Separation From Wife

'Barbie' Is Worth Seeing Multiple Times, 'Boyhood' Director Says
  • Sep 18, 2023

'Barbie' Is Worth Seeing Multiple Times, 'Boyhood' Director Says

Novak Djokovic Felt Like a 'Villain' After Refusing to Get Covid-19 Vaccine
  • Sep 17, 2023

Novak Djokovic Felt Like a 'Villain' After Refusing to Get Covid-19 Vaccine

'Wonka' Director Is Game for Sequel
  • Sep 17, 2023

'Wonka' Director Is Game for Sequel

Most Read
Drew Barrymore Deletes Tearful Apology Video After Other Actors Slam Her Over Talk Show Return
TV

Drew Barrymore Deletes Tearful Apology Video After Other Actors Slam Her Over Talk Show Return

Kevin Costner Attempted to Return to 'Yellowstone' After Exit Reports

Kevin Costner Attempted to Return to 'Yellowstone' After Exit Reports

'Drew Barrymore Show' Co-Head Writer Weighs In on Talks Show's Controversial Return

'Drew Barrymore Show' Co-Head Writer Weighs In on Talks Show's Controversial Return

John Carpenter Makes Comeback With Unscripted Series About Real-Life Tales of Terror

John Carpenter Makes Comeback With Unscripted Series About Real-Life Tales of Terror

Drew Barrymore Halts Her Talk Show's Return Following Backlash Amid Ongoing Strike

Drew Barrymore Halts Her Talk Show's Return Following Backlash Amid Ongoing Strike