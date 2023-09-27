 

Cardi B Claims She's Tormented by Perverted Ghost

Cardi B Claims She's Tormented by Perverted Ghost
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Bongos' raptress ends her social media break and goes on Instagram Live to share details of her scary encounter with a randy poltergeist in her L.A. home.

  • Sep 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Cardi B doesn't feel at peace despite living in a luxurious mansion. The Bronx native, who has a house in Los Angeles which she shares with her husband Offset, claims to have been tormented by a perverted ghost in the crib.

On Tuesday, September 26, the Grammy winner ended her social media break and went on Instagram Live to detail her scary encounter with the spirit. "I go and take a shower and I get out the shower and go lay on my bed. I start hearing like a fly sound. Bro, I haven't been able to find the f**king fly," she shared.

The mother of two continued, "I told my driver to get one of those things you kill the fly with, the spatula s**t to kill the fly. I don't see the f**king fly. Then I start hearing this sound in the hallway. It sounds like somebody's on the phone. I call the security guard to tell the other security guard that's guarding the house outside to come in the house to hear the sound."

"B***h, tell me how the sound is gone. It's gone out of nowhere," so she claimed. "All I'm saying is that there's a f**king ghost or spirit in this f**king house and what I don't like about it is that the ghost be f**king with me."

  Editors' Pick

The "WAP" hitmaker elaborated, "Because when Offset is in this house, nothing ever happens, but when I'm alone it always wanna f**k with me. Mind you, when I be in the house in Atlanta or New York, there's nothing. But this house in L.A. is always some weird vibe."

Cardi said that she's reached the point where she believes the ghost wants to have sex with her and is considering staying in a hotel to get away from it. She said, "At this point, I feel like if I go to sleep, the f**king ghost is going to finger pop me. Because, b***h, the n***a wants me. He wants me. I kid you not, like, I'm not even in my main bedroom."

"I'm so disoriented in this house alone with the ghost who clearly wants to f**k me because he only comes around when I'm here by myself," she went on arguing. "And I'm gonna call my security guard to put me in a f**king hotel because I can't take it anymore!"

This isn't the first time Cardi talked about her ghostly encounter in her L.A. home. During a visit to Real 92.3's "Big Boy's Neighborhood" earlier this month, she said, "The [house] in L.A., there's definitely a ghost in that b***h. There was this one time that I felt like I heard something. I got security outside my house. I told one of the security to sleep inside the house. Yep, you gotta sleep [on] the couch because I swear to God, I hear something."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Remi Bader Shuts Down Rumors Her Boyfriend Is 'Being Paid' to Date Her

'Drew Barrymore Show' Plans October Return as WGA Strike Officially Ends
Related Posts
Cardi B Defends Offset After Nicki Minaj's Husband Was Put on House Arrest for Threatening Migos MC

Cardi B Defends Offset After Nicki Minaj's Husband Was Put on House Arrest for Threatening Migos MC

Cardi B Puts Nicki Minaj Fan on Blast for Accusing Her Father of Being a Rapist and Pedophile

Cardi B Puts Nicki Minaj Fan on Blast for Accusing Her Father of Being a Rapist and Pedophile

Cardi B Defends Offset Against New Cheating Rumors

Cardi B Defends Offset Against New Cheating Rumors

Cardi B Learns How to Prevent Public Drama From Beyonce

Cardi B Learns How to Prevent Public Drama From Beyonce

Latest News
'Drew Barrymore Show' Plans October Return as WGA Strike Officially Ends
  • Sep 27, 2023

'Drew Barrymore Show' Plans October Return as WGA Strike Officially Ends

Cardi B Claims She's Tormented by Perverted Ghost
  • Sep 27, 2023

Cardi B Claims She's Tormented by Perverted Ghost

Remi Bader Shuts Down Rumors Her Boyfriend Is 'Being Paid' to Date Her
  • Sep 27, 2023

Remi Bader Shuts Down Rumors Her Boyfriend Is 'Being Paid' to Date Her

Megan Thee Stallion Can't Stop 'Ugly Crying' After Performing With Beyonce at 'Renaissance' Concert
  • Sep 27, 2023

Megan Thee Stallion Can't Stop 'Ugly Crying' After Performing With Beyonce at 'Renaissance' Concert

Hailey Bieber Scolded by Restaurant Employee for Parking in Handicap Spot in Paris
  • Sep 27, 2023

Hailey Bieber Scolded by Restaurant Employee for Parking in Handicap Spot in Paris

Harry Styles Seen Holding Hands With Rumored GF Taylor Russell in London
  • Sep 27, 2023

Harry Styles Seen Holding Hands With Rumored GF Taylor Russell in London

Most Read
Tiffany Haddish Defends Common Over Rumors About His Manhood After Their Split
Celebrity

Tiffany Haddish Defends Common Over Rumors About His Manhood After Their Split

Iman Shumpert's Alleged Side Chick Leaks Receipts of Affair After His Split From Teyana Taylor

Iman Shumpert's Alleged Side Chick Leaks Receipts of Affair After His Split From Teyana Taylor

Kim Basinger Unrecognizable With Huge Straw Hat in Rare Sighting

Kim Basinger Unrecognizable With Huge Straw Hat in Rare Sighting

Russell Brand Begs for Donations After Cops Confirm Investigation Into Sexual Assault Claim

Russell Brand Begs for Donations After Cops Confirm Investigation Into Sexual Assault Claim

Eminem's Daughter Works at Hair Salon and Spa Despite Dad's $260M Fortune

Eminem's Daughter Works at Hair Salon and Spa Despite Dad's $260M Fortune

Kate Moss Claims She Only Smokes Occasionally After Looking Unrecognizable on Cigarette Break

Kate Moss Claims She Only Smokes Occasionally After Looking Unrecognizable on Cigarette Break

Kerry Washington Revisits Her Decision to Have Termination on New Memoir

Kerry Washington Revisits Her Decision to Have Termination on New Memoir

Britney Spears Wields Knives in Bizarre Dance Video Amid Her Rumored Obsession With Blades

Britney Spears Wields Knives in Bizarre Dance Video Amid Her Rumored Obsession With Blades

Usher Remembers Discovering His Absent Dad Dying in Hospital After Tracking Him Down

Usher Remembers Discovering His Absent Dad Dying in Hospital After Tracking Him Down