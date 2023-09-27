Cardi B Claims She's Tormented by Perverted Ghost

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Cardi B doesn't feel at peace despite living in a luxurious mansion. The Bronx native, who has a house in Los Angeles which she shares with her husband Offset, claims to have been tormented by a perverted ghost in the crib.

On Tuesday, September 26, the Grammy winner ended her social media break and went on Instagram Live to detail her scary encounter with the spirit. "I go and take a shower and I get out the shower and go lay on my bed. I start hearing like a fly sound. Bro, I haven't been able to find the f**king fly," she shared.

The mother of two continued, "I told my driver to get one of those things you kill the fly with, the spatula s**t to kill the fly. I don't see the f**king fly. Then I start hearing this sound in the hallway. It sounds like somebody's on the phone. I call the security guard to tell the other security guard that's guarding the house outside to come in the house to hear the sound."

"B***h, tell me how the sound is gone. It's gone out of nowhere," so she claimed. "All I'm saying is that there's a f**king ghost or spirit in this f**king house and what I don't like about it is that the ghost be f**king with me."

The "WAP" hitmaker elaborated, "Because when Offset is in this house, nothing ever happens, but when I'm alone it always wanna f**k with me. Mind you, when I be in the house in Atlanta or New York, there's nothing. But this house in L.A. is always some weird vibe."

Cardi said that she's reached the point where she believes the ghost wants to have sex with her and is considering staying in a hotel to get away from it. She said, "At this point, I feel like if I go to sleep, the f**king ghost is going to finger pop me. Because, b***h, the n***a wants me. He wants me. I kid you not, like, I'm not even in my main bedroom."

"I'm so disoriented in this house alone with the ghost who clearly wants to f**k me because he only comes around when I'm here by myself," she went on arguing. "And I'm gonna call my security guard to put me in a f**king hotel because I can't take it anymore!"

This isn't the first time Cardi talked about her ghostly encounter in her L.A. home. During a visit to Real 92.3's "Big Boy's Neighborhood" earlier this month, she said, "The [house] in L.A., there's definitely a ghost in that b***h. There was this one time that I felt like I heard something. I got security outside my house. I told one of the security to sleep inside the house. Yep, you gotta sleep [on] the couch because I swear to God, I hear something."

