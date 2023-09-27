 

Julia Fox Claims She and Ex Kanye West Never Had Intercourse

Julia Fox Claims She and Ex Kanye West Never Had Intercourse
Cover Images/Roger Wong/BauerGriffin
Celebrity

The 33-year-old actress and model, who dated the 46-year-old controversial rapper early in 2022, has reflected on their romance in her new memoir 'Down the Drain'.

  • Sep 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Julia Fox has revealed there "wasn't any sex" in her relationship with Kanye West. The 33-year-old actress and model, who dated the 46-year-old rapper early in 2022, has reflected on their romance in her new memoir "Down the Drain", but she doesn't go into as much intimate detail about their time together as does with other previous relationships.

Asked why Kanye is the "one boyfriend [she doesn't] describe sex with," she told the New York Times, "Because there, like, wasn't any. It wasn't really about that."

Julia recently explained she is "not trying to have bad blood" with Kanye, and she only covers her time with him "briefly" in her book. She told E! News, "It's like six pages. I feel like I went very lightly on it. I'm not trying to have bad blood or anything, it's all in the past."

  Editors' Pick

"I'm so excited for the book," she continued. "I feel like it was just so cathartic to like let go of all that because, in life, things happen and you just kind of pretend that they didn't happen and put them away in a shelf in your mind and that's it. And when you're writing a book, you're really forced to confront those things."

Meanwhile, the "Uncut Gems" actress, who has two-year-old son Valentino with her ex-husband Peter Artemiev, previously said it appeared to her as if the "Donda" rapper "had a lot to work on" and she didn't have the "emotional capacity" to deal with his issues. And she insisted that she is still “proud” of herself for breaking away from such a relationship.

She told ES Magazine, "It just seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don't have time for it, or energy. I don't have the bandwidth or emotional capacity for it. I'm proud of myself for that. Pre-Valentino Julia would have definitely stuck it out and been there for longer."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Shakira Hit With Second Tax Evasion Charge

Nelson Mandela's Granddaughter Zoleka Passes Away at 43
Related Posts
Julia Fox Channels Inner Bride at New York Fashion Week

Julia Fox Channels Inner Bride at New York Fashion Week

Julia Fox Doesn't Want 'Bad Blood' With Her Ex Kanye West

Julia Fox Doesn't Want 'Bad Blood' With Her Ex Kanye West

Julia Fox Defends Her Risque Look at NYFW Amid Backlash

Julia Fox Defends Her Risque Look at NYFW Amid Backlash

Julia Fox's 'Unglamorous' Real Life Makes Her 'Go All Out' With Her Outfits When She Steps Out

Julia Fox's 'Unglamorous' Real Life Makes Her 'Go All Out' With Her Outfits When She Steps Out

Latest News
Harry Styles Seen Holding Hands With Rumored GF Taylor Russell in London
  • Sep 27, 2023

Harry Styles Seen Holding Hands With Rumored GF Taylor Russell in London

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Accused of Faking Romance for 'Publicity Stunt' by Sara Haines
  • Sep 27, 2023

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Accused of Faking Romance for 'Publicity Stunt' by Sara Haines

Rod Wave Leads Billboard 200 Chart With Third No. 1 Album 'Nostalgia'
  • Sep 27, 2023

Rod Wave Leads Billboard 200 Chart With Third No. 1 Album 'Nostalgia'

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Announce Pregnancy With Baby No. 3
  • Sep 27, 2023

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Announce Pregnancy With Baby No. 3

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Sparks Engagement Rumors After Wearing Ring on That Finger at Brother's Wedding
  • Sep 27, 2023

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Sparks Engagement Rumors After Wearing Ring on That Finger at Brother's Wedding

Niall Horan Recalls First Meeting With Kim Kardashian at Ariana Grande's Concert
  • Sep 27, 2023

Niall Horan Recalls First Meeting With Kim Kardashian at Ariana Grande's Concert

Most Read
Tiffany Haddish Defends Common Over Rumors About His Manhood After Their Split
Celebrity

Tiffany Haddish Defends Common Over Rumors About His Manhood After Their Split

Iman Shumpert's Alleged Side Chick Leaks Receipts of Affair After His Split From Teyana Taylor

Iman Shumpert's Alleged Side Chick Leaks Receipts of Affair After His Split From Teyana Taylor

Blueface Blames Chrisean Rock's Smoking Habit for Their Child's Medical Issues

Blueface Blames Chrisean Rock's Smoking Habit for Their Child's Medical Issues

Kim Basinger Unrecognizable With Huge Straw Hat in Rare Sighting

Kim Basinger Unrecognizable With Huge Straw Hat in Rare Sighting

Russell Brand Begs for Donations After Cops Confirm Investigation Into Sexual Assault Claim

Russell Brand Begs for Donations After Cops Confirm Investigation Into Sexual Assault Claim

Eminem's Daughter Works at Hair Salon and Spa Despite Dad's $260M Fortune

Eminem's Daughter Works at Hair Salon and Spa Despite Dad's $260M Fortune

Kerry Washington Revisits Her Decision to Have Termination on New Memoir

Kerry Washington Revisits Her Decision to Have Termination on New Memoir

Kate Moss Claims She Only Smokes Occasionally After Looking Unrecognizable on Cigarette Break

Kate Moss Claims She Only Smokes Occasionally After Looking Unrecognizable on Cigarette Break

Britney Spears Wields Knives in Bizarre Dance Video Amid Her Rumored Obsession With Blades

Britney Spears Wields Knives in Bizarre Dance Video Amid Her Rumored Obsession With Blades