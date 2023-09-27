 

Nelson Mandela's Granddaughter Zoleka Passes Away at 43

Nelson Mandela's Granddaughter Zoleka Passes Away at 43
Instagram
Celebrity

The writer, who was best known for being the granddaughter of South Africa's first democratically elected President, passed away following a rapid battle with cancer, her family have confirmed.

  • Sep 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Zoleka Mandela has died at the age of 43. The writer was best known for being the granddaughter of South Africa's first democratically elected President Nelson Mandela, who died himself in 2013 at the age of 95, but passed away on Monday, September 25 following a rapid battle with cancer, her family have confirmed.

In a statement posted to Instagram on Tuesday, the family said, "On Monday, September 18th. Zoleka Mandela was admitted into hospital for ongoing treatment for metastatic cancer to the hip, liver, lung, pelvis, brain and spinal cord. Recent scans revealed significant disease progression including fibrosis in the lungs as well as several emboli. Zoleka passed away on the evening of Monday, September 25th, surrounded by friends and family. Our sincerest gratitude to the medical team that took care of her."

Following the news of her death, The Nelson Mandela Foundation was quick to pay tribute to Zoleka as they remembered her as a "beloved" member of the Mandela family who was "tireless" in her activism. In a statement, the organization said, "The Nelson Mandela Foundation extends its heartfelt condolences to the Mandela family on the passing of Zoleka Mandela, tragically last night."

  Editors' Pick

"We mourn the loss of a beloved grandchild of Mum Winnie and Madiba and a friend of the Foundation. When her inspiring memoir 'When Hope Whispers' was published, she graciously signed copies for all our staff and ran a leadership session for the staff around the book," they continued.

"Zoleka was a tireless activist for Healthcare and justice. Her work in raising awareness about cancer prevention and her unwavering commitment to breaking down the stigma surrounding the disease will continue to inspire us all. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this most difficult time. Hamba kahle Zoleka, we will remember you," they added.

The activist, who was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2011 and again in 2016 before having the tumor removed, is survived by two of her children. Zoleka openly wrote about her struggles with addiction as well as the deaths of her children Zenani, who died in a car accident at the age of 13 in 2010, and Zenawe, who died just days after being born three months prematurely.

Just last month, Zoleka took to social media where she questioned what she was supposed to tell her children about her terminal illness amid her rapid decline. She wrote on Instagram, "What do I tell my children? How do I tell them that this time around I may not get to live my life as a survivor? How do I tell them everything will be OK when it's not? I'm dying... I don't want to die."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Julia Fox Claims She and Ex Kanye West Never Had Intercourse

'AGT' Finale Recap: Howie Mandel Booed After Dissing Season 18 Finalist's Performance
Latest News
Harry Styles Seen Holding Hands With Rumored GF Taylor Russell in London
  • Sep 27, 2023

Harry Styles Seen Holding Hands With Rumored GF Taylor Russell in London

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Accused of Faking Romance for 'Publicity Stunt' by Sara Haines
  • Sep 27, 2023

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Accused of Faking Romance for 'Publicity Stunt' by Sara Haines

Rod Wave Leads Billboard 200 Chart With Third No. 1 Album 'Nostalgia'
  • Sep 27, 2023

Rod Wave Leads Billboard 200 Chart With Third No. 1 Album 'Nostalgia'

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Announce Pregnancy With Baby No. 3
  • Sep 27, 2023

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Announce Pregnancy With Baby No. 3

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Sparks Engagement Rumors After Wearing Ring on That Finger at Brother's Wedding
  • Sep 27, 2023

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Sparks Engagement Rumors After Wearing Ring on That Finger at Brother's Wedding

Niall Horan Recalls First Meeting With Kim Kardashian at Ariana Grande's Concert
  • Sep 27, 2023

Niall Horan Recalls First Meeting With Kim Kardashian at Ariana Grande's Concert

Most Read
Tiffany Haddish Defends Common Over Rumors About His Manhood After Their Split
Celebrity

Tiffany Haddish Defends Common Over Rumors About His Manhood After Their Split

Iman Shumpert's Alleged Side Chick Leaks Receipts of Affair After His Split From Teyana Taylor

Iman Shumpert's Alleged Side Chick Leaks Receipts of Affair After His Split From Teyana Taylor

Blueface Blames Chrisean Rock's Smoking Habit for Their Child's Medical Issues

Blueface Blames Chrisean Rock's Smoking Habit for Their Child's Medical Issues

Kim Basinger Unrecognizable With Huge Straw Hat in Rare Sighting

Kim Basinger Unrecognizable With Huge Straw Hat in Rare Sighting

Russell Brand Begs for Donations After Cops Confirm Investigation Into Sexual Assault Claim

Russell Brand Begs for Donations After Cops Confirm Investigation Into Sexual Assault Claim

Eminem's Daughter Works at Hair Salon and Spa Despite Dad's $260M Fortune

Eminem's Daughter Works at Hair Salon and Spa Despite Dad's $260M Fortune

Kerry Washington Revisits Her Decision to Have Termination on New Memoir

Kerry Washington Revisits Her Decision to Have Termination on New Memoir

Kate Moss Claims She Only Smokes Occasionally After Looking Unrecognizable on Cigarette Break

Kate Moss Claims She Only Smokes Occasionally After Looking Unrecognizable on Cigarette Break

Britney Spears Wields Knives in Bizarre Dance Video Amid Her Rumored Obsession With Blades

Britney Spears Wields Knives in Bizarre Dance Video Amid Her Rumored Obsession With Blades