Selena Gomez Seen Getting Cozy With Mystery Man After Saying She's Single

Cover Images/JOHN NACION
The 'Only Murders in the Building' actress departs a hotel in Paris with a mystery man's arm wrapped around her after dinner with best friends Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham.

  • Sep 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez has enjoyed the companionship of a mystery man on an outing despite declaring she's single in a recent video. The singer/actress seemed to get cozy with the man while departing a hotel in Paris on Sunday night, September 24.

In photos surfacing online, the 31-year-old appeared elated as she exited the Costes Hotel shortly after she wined and dined with Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham and another friend. Flashing a radiant smile, she walked with the suitor's arm wrapped around her.

The "Wolves" songstress had her fingers intertwined with her male companion's on her shoulder before she broke away from her suitor to stop and take pictures with waiting fans. Nicola and Brooklyn walked a few steps ahead of Selena and the mystery man before the young couple entered an awaiting car.

Selena stunned in an animal-printed dress and leather duster. Her hair was tied back in a ponytail as she accessorized with chic gold hoop earrings. Her male companion, meanwhile, kept it casual in a blue hoodie and jeans teamed with white sneakers as he had his phone in one of his hands.

Selena, Nicola and Brooklyn were also spotted taking in the Paris Saint-Germain vs. Olympique de Marseille match earlier in the day, but the mystery man was nowhere in sight.

Selena's outing with the mystery man comes just days after she said she's single in a TikTok video. In the playful clip, the former Disney darling wore her hair in two pigtail braids and lip-synced to the audio, "Guess who has a boyfriend? Not me, b***h! Y'all be safe out there."

Selena also recently revealed in an interview what she is looking for in a man. While admitting that she sets "standards" for anyone she dates, the "Wizards of Waverly Place" alum insisted that she's not "high maintenance" at all.

"I think I have standards, and I think I live in a world right now where boys confuse standards with high maintenance. It really isn't [the same thing]," the brunette beauty said on SiriusXM Hits 1 ealier this month.

She added that she wants her next boyfriend to be "cool." She explained, "Not cool in the sense that people think you're cool. You just gotta be nice and, like, please make me laugh and also just be good to my family and people around you."

