 

Selena Gomez Divulges Her 'Standards' for Boyfriend, Insists She's Not 'High Maintenance'

Selena Gomez Divulges Her 'Standards' for Boyfriend, Insists She's Not 'High Maintenance'
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Single Soon' singer explains what she expects from her next boyfriend and clarifies that she's not really 'high maintenance' despite lyrics of her new song.

  • Sep 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez sets "standards" for anyone she dates. The 31-year-old singer - who has previously romanced the likes of Justin Bieber and The Weeknd - has insisted that, contrary to popular perception, she's not "high maintenance" at all.

"I think I have standards, and I think I live in a world right now where boys confuse standards with high maintenance. It really isn't [the same thing]," the brunette beauty told SiriusXM Hits 1.

On her new song, "Single Soon", Selena says she's "a little bit high maintenance, but I'm worth a try."

  Editors' Pick

The singer admits that she has certain standards and expectations of her partners. She shared, "The line was really fun because I'm not ashamed to say, 'I actually require X, Y, and Z for you to be with me.' So, in a way, it was just meant to be for the attitude of the song. And that's genuinely how I feel."

Selena wants her next boyfriend to be "cool." She added, "Not cool in the sense that people think you're cool. You just gotta be nice and, like, please make me laugh and also just be good to my family and people around you."

Last year, Selena revealed that she's prepared to risk heartbreak in pursuit of finding love. The chart-topping star remains determined to find love, despite her previous setbacks.

Selena told the "On Purpose" podcast, "I feel like giving myself completely to something is the best way I can love. But I never wanted the pain that I endured to put some sort of guard on myself - an armour if you will - and I never let that happen because I still believe and I still hope."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Adam Sandler Defended by Director for Casting His Own Daughters in New Movie

'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Trashed as 'Dogs***' by Noel Gallagher

Related Posts
Selena Gomez Shares First Picture of Her Broken Hand After Revealing Surgery

Selena Gomez Shares First Picture of Her Broken Hand After Revealing Surgery

Selena Gomez Underwent Surgery After Breaking Her Hand

Selena Gomez Underwent Surgery After Breaking Her Hand

Selena Gomez Slams Rumor She Disses The Weeknd in Her New Song 'Single Soon'

Selena Gomez Slams Rumor She Disses The Weeknd in Her New Song 'Single Soon'

Artist of the Week: Selena Gomez

Artist of the Week: Selena Gomez

Latest News
Gwyneth Paltrow Responds to Question on Whether She Gives Husband 'Mandatory' Oral Sex
  • Sep 02, 2023

Gwyneth Paltrow Responds to Question on Whether She Gives Husband 'Mandatory' Oral Sex

50 Cent Denies 'Intentionally' Hitting Fan by Hurling Microphone Into Crowd
  • Sep 02, 2023

50 Cent Denies 'Intentionally' Hitting Fan by Hurling Microphone Into Crowd

Selena Gomez Divulges Her 'Standards' for Boyfriend, Insists She's Not 'High Maintenance'
  • Sep 02, 2023

Selena Gomez Divulges Her 'Standards' for Boyfriend, Insists She's Not 'High Maintenance'

'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Trashed as 'Dogs***' by Noel Gallagher
  • Sep 02, 2023

'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Trashed as 'Dogs***' by Noel Gallagher

T.I. and Tiny Harris Seek $165K From Accuser Sabrina Peterson
  • Sep 02, 2023

T.I. and Tiny Harris Seek $165K From Accuser Sabrina Peterson

Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande Feel 'Underappreciated' by Scooter Braun
  • Sep 02, 2023

Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande Feel 'Underappreciated' by Scooter Braun

Most Read
Report: Beyonce Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4
Celebrity

Report: Beyonce Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4

Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly Revealed as Jacksonville Shooter's Targets in Chilling Writings

Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly Revealed as Jacksonville Shooter's Targets in Chilling Writings

Ice Spice Caught Begging Asian Doll for $10K in Resurfaced Tweet

Ice Spice Caught Begging Asian Doll for $10K in Resurfaced Tweet

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk's Relationship Status Is Explained

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk's Relationship Status Is Explained

Garth Brooks Explains Why His Marriage to Trisha Yearwood Is 'a Blessing and a Curse'

Garth Brooks Explains Why His Marriage to Trisha Yearwood Is 'a Blessing and a Curse'

Gabby Barrett Expecting Baby No. 3 With Husband Cade Foehner

Gabby Barrett Expecting Baby No. 3 With Husband Cade Foehner

Selena Gomez Shares First Picture of Her Broken Hand After Revealing Surgery

Selena Gomez Shares First Picture of Her Broken Hand After Revealing Surgery

Britney Spears' Inner Circle Fears She's on 'Dangerous Downward Spiral'

Britney Spears' Inner Circle Fears She's on 'Dangerous Downward Spiral'

Britney Spears Shows Off Latest Vacation While Sam Asghari Unfollows Her on Instagram

Britney Spears Shows Off Latest Vacation While Sam Asghari Unfollows Her on Instagram