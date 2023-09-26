 

Madelyn Cline Fuels Pete Davidson Dating Rumors by Showing Up at His Stand-Up Show

Madelyn Cline Fuels Pete Davidson Dating Rumors by Showing Up at His Stand-Up Show
Cover Images/Faye's Vision/JOHN NACION
Celebrity

The 'Outer Banks' actress can be seen supporting the comedian at his stand-up comedy show in Las Vegas for 'The King of Staten Island' star's 'Pete Davidson Live' at The Chelsea.

  • Sep 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Madelyn Cline appears to further fuel romance rumors involving her and Pete Davidson. The "Outer Banks" actress could be seen supporting the comedian at his stand-up comedy show in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 23.

According to a new report, the alleged lovebirds had a quick 24-hour getaway in Sin City. It was said that the "Saturday Night Live" alum and the "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" star stayed in the luxurious Crockfords Entertainment Suite at Resorts World as they were in town for "The King of Staten Island" star's "Pete Davidson Live" at The Chelsea.

Madelyn and Pete allegedly spent most of their time out of the spotlight at the Alle Lounge on 66. The pair weren't pictured together, but Madelyn seen in a picture featuring her alone while donning an all-black ensemble.

  Editors' Pick

While both stars have yet to comment on their dating rumors, a source spilled to Entertainment Tonight that they are indeed an item. "They have been hanging out and spending time together when they can and really like each other," the source said of the 25-year-old actress and the 29-year-old comedian.

"They traveled with a group of friends to Vegas, but enjoyed alone time together too," the insider went on saying about the alleged couple's recent getaway. "The two of them stayed in the Crockfords Entertainment Suite at Resorts World, while their friends stayed in another suite. During their visit, Pete and Madelyn hung out at the resorts' Alle Lounge on 66 just the two of them, while the rest of their group went off to gamble. Everyone had a great time."

Prior to the trip, Us Weekly claimed that "they spent the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel and then had a breakfast together there the next morning." The news outlet, citing a source, further noted that the two were "really low-key and kept things casual, wearing baseball hats."

The pair's budding romance came after Pete split from his "bodies, bodies, bodies" co-star Chase Sui Wonders. As for Madelyn, she just got out of a relationship with Jackson Guthy.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Selena Gomez Seen Getting Cozy With Mystery Man After Saying She's Single

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Linking Arms on Disneyland Date in 1st Sighting Since Romance Rumors
Related Posts
Madelyn Cline Says Fans Make Social Media Struggle Worth It

Madelyn Cline Says Fans Make Social Media Struggle Worth It

Madelyn Cline Spotted Getting Cozy With Ross Butler in Milan Amid Chase Stokes Split Rumors

Madelyn Cline Spotted Getting Cozy With Ross Butler in Milan Amid Chase Stokes Split Rumors

Latest News
Blueface Denies Posting Pic of Son's Genitals, Chrisean Rock Is 'Glad' for Keke Palmer's Support
  • Sep 26, 2023

Blueface Denies Posting Pic of Son's Genitals, Chrisean Rock Is 'Glad' for Keke Palmer's Support

Angelina Pivarnick Defends Sliding Into NFL Star Nick Bawden's DM After His Wife's 'Weirdo' Diss
  • Sep 26, 2023

Angelina Pivarnick Defends Sliding Into NFL Star Nick Bawden's DM After His Wife's 'Weirdo' Diss

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Linking Arms on Disneyland Date in 1st Sighting Since Romance Rumors
  • Sep 26, 2023

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Linking Arms on Disneyland Date in 1st Sighting Since Romance Rumors

Madelyn Cline Fuels Pete Davidson Dating Rumors by Showing Up at His Stand-Up Show
  • Sep 26, 2023

Madelyn Cline Fuels Pete Davidson Dating Rumors by Showing Up at His Stand-Up Show

Usher Enjoys Visiting Strip Clubs to 'Express' Himself and Find 'Relief'
  • Sep 26, 2023

Usher Enjoys Visiting Strip Clubs to 'Express' Himself and Find 'Relief'

Selena Gomez Seen Getting Cozy With Mystery Man After Saying She's Single
  • Sep 26, 2023

Selena Gomez Seen Getting Cozy With Mystery Man After Saying She's Single

Most Read
Kendall Jenner Dragged Over Her 'Atrocious' Versace Runway Walk at MFW
Celebrity

Kendall Jenner Dragged Over Her 'Atrocious' Versace Runway Walk at MFW

Naomie Harris' Neighbors Called Cops After She Cried So Loudly Due to Severe Period Pains

Naomie Harris' Neighbors Called Cops After She Cried So Loudly Due to Severe Period Pains

Keith Richards Feels People Should Kill Themselves If They Are Afraid of Ageing

Keith Richards Feels People Should Kill Themselves If They Are Afraid of Ageing

'Downton Abbey' Star Michelle Dockery Ties the Knot to Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Brother Jasper

'Downton Abbey' Star Michelle Dockery Ties the Knot to Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Brother Jasper

Sophia Loren Is Hospitalized Due to Several Fractures After Bad Fall at Home

Sophia Loren Is Hospitalized Due to Several Fractures After Bad Fall at Home

Chris Brown Hit With Lawsuit for Allegedly Failing to Pay $2M Popeyes Restaurant Loan

Chris Brown Hit With Lawsuit for Allegedly Failing to Pay $2M Popeyes Restaurant Loan

Heidi Klum Learns to Let Go of Her Obsession With Her Look

Heidi Klum Learns to Let Go of Her Obsession With Her Look

Danny Masterson's Wife Bijou Phillips Clarifies Speculation They Lived Apart Before Conviction

Danny Masterson's Wife Bijou Phillips Clarifies Speculation They Lived Apart Before Conviction

Blueface Reacts After Lil Baby Praises Him for Saying He Won't Be 'Mean' to Chrisean Rock Anymore

Blueface Reacts After Lil Baby Praises Him for Saying He Won't Be 'Mean' to Chrisean Rock Anymore