Madelyn Cline Fuels Pete Davidson Dating Rumors by Showing Up at His Stand-Up Show

The 'Outer Banks' actress can be seen supporting the comedian at his stand-up comedy show in Las Vegas for 'The King of Staten Island' star's 'Pete Davidson Live' at The Chelsea.

Sep 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Madelyn Cline appears to further fuel romance rumors involving her and Pete Davidson. The "Outer Banks" actress could be seen supporting the comedian at his stand-up comedy show in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 23.

According to a new report, the alleged lovebirds had a quick 24-hour getaway in Sin City. It was said that the "Saturday Night Live" alum and the "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" star stayed in the luxurious Crockfords Entertainment Suite at Resorts World as they were in town for "The King of Staten Island" star's "Pete Davidson Live" at The Chelsea.

Madelyn and Pete allegedly spent most of their time out of the spotlight at the Alle Lounge on 66. The pair weren't pictured together, but Madelyn seen in a picture featuring her alone while donning an all-black ensemble.

While both stars have yet to comment on their dating rumors, a source spilled to Entertainment Tonight that they are indeed an item. "They have been hanging out and spending time together when they can and really like each other," the source said of the 25-year-old actress and the 29-year-old comedian.

"They traveled with a group of friends to Vegas, but enjoyed alone time together too," the insider went on saying about the alleged couple's recent getaway. "The two of them stayed in the Crockfords Entertainment Suite at Resorts World, while their friends stayed in another suite. During their visit, Pete and Madelyn hung out at the resorts' Alle Lounge on 66 just the two of them, while the rest of their group went off to gamble. Everyone had a great time."

Prior to the trip, Us Weekly claimed that "they spent the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel and then had a breakfast together there the next morning." The news outlet, citing a source, further noted that the two were "really low-key and kept things casual, wearing baseball hats."

The pair's budding romance came after Pete split from his "bodies, bodies, bodies" co-star Chase Sui Wonders. As for Madelyn, she just got out of a relationship with Jackson Guthy.

