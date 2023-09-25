Blueface Reacts After Lil Baby Praises Him for Saying He Won't Be 'Mean' to Chrisean Rock Anymore

Instagram Celebrity

The tension between the the 'Thotiana' rapper and the Atlanta emcee emerged in February after the former confronted his baby mama Chrisean about her conversation with Baby at a party.

Sep 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Blueface and Lil Baby have proven that there is no bad blood between the two. Over the weekend, the "Thotiana" rapper seemingly reacted to Baby praising him for saying he won't be "mean" to Chrisean Rock anymore.

On Saturday, September 23, Blueface made a tweet about trying to go easier with Chrisean, who gave birth to their first child together earlier this month. "I know she going [through] some [things, and] it's not easy. No hood harder than parenthood, so I'm not gon' be mean to her no more ['cause] her mental state determines how my [son's] day goes," he first penned.

"Let's just encourage her to be more accountable [and] responsible this time around," the 26-year-old Los Angeles native continued. "Come on, Rock, we got this. I'm here."

Catching wind of the post, Baby replied, "Real s**t !!" Shortly afterward, Blueface tweeted, "Yeah, Ight." Fans assumed that his brief message was a response to the exchange.

Back in February, Blueface confronted Chrisean about her conversation with Baby at a party. "I think you be letting too many rap n***as be in your face," he said during an Instagram Live, to which Chrisean replied, "It wasn't even like that." She insisted that their conversation was "innocent" and that they only talked about "work."

The two rappers have since thrown shades at each other through their music. On September 15, the "Drip Too Hard" MC previewed a song in which he rapped, "And they say, ‘What’s in the suitcase?’ Put a 100 up a million times; what the f**k is a blue face?"

Blueface himself name-dropped Baby on his latest track, "Baby Momma Drama". He spits, "Lil Baby thought he knew me/ How you let another grown man feel up on your booty?"

You can share this post!