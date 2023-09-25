 

Lenny Kravitz Makes TikTok Debut by Bringing Back His Viral Gigantic Scarf

Lenny Kravitz Makes TikTok Debut by Bringing Back His Viral Gigantic Scarf
Cover Images/BauerGriffin
Celebrity

The 'It Ain't Over 'Til It's Over' singer was first photographed wearing the massive neck warmer during an out and about back in 2012 and the look ever since became viral.

  • Sep 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lenny Kravitz is the latest celebrity to join TikTok. When making his debut on the social media platform, the Grammy-winning singer brought back his viral gigantic scarf.

On Saturday, September 23, the 59-year-old shared a video of him walking toward the camera rocking a black T-shirt, a brown leather jacket and dark jeans. He paired his outfit with his massive brown scarf wrapped around his neck.

"Grab your big scarf, it's the first day of fall" he simply declared in his first-ever TikTok upload. The father of Zoe Kravitz also shared a photo of him with the look on X. In the caption, he penned, "The Big Scarf 2.0."

  Editors' Pick

Lenny was first photographed wearing the neck warmer during an out and about back in 2012. The picture has since gone viral and become memes over the years.

In 2018, the "It Ain't Over 'Til It's Over" singer opened up about the reason for his fashion choices. "I live in the Bahamas. I'm used to hot weather and I had to go to the store," he said when appearing on "The Tonight Show".

"I was buying some groceries, and I thought I'd put on a little scarf to protect my throat, and that's the scarf I had," the musician further elaborated. "That was the day I thought I would break it out, and I had no idea that there would be paparazzi, and that is now everything."

When speaking to GQ in 2020, Lenny shared, "It's funny to see, especially on Halloween... People either do the Lenny Kravitz look - the onstage look - or they do the scarf." The "Shotgun Wedding" actor went on to note, "And it's funny, I saw some pictures yesterday of this little kid who did the whole thing perfectly, down to the plastic bag coming from the grocery store."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Chris Brown Hit With Lawsuit for Allegedly Failing to Pay $2M Popeyes Restaurant Loan

Blueface Reacts After Lil Baby Praises Him for Saying He Won't Be 'Mean' to Chrisean Rock Anymore
Related Posts
Lenny Kravitz Praises Daughter Zoe for 'Gracefully' Navigating Her Career

Lenny Kravitz Praises Daughter Zoe for 'Gracefully' Navigating Her Career

Lenny Kravitz Is Working on 'Upbeat' New Album

Lenny Kravitz Is Working on 'Upbeat' New Album

Lenny Kravitz Skinny-Dipping in New Thirst Trap

Lenny Kravitz Skinny-Dipping in New Thirst Trap

Lenny Kravitz and Billie Eilish Named Among PETA's Most Beautiful Vegan Celebrities

Lenny Kravitz and Billie Eilish Named Among PETA's Most Beautiful Vegan Celebrities

Latest News
Becca Kufrin Welcomes First Child With Fiance Thomas Jacobs: 'We Have a New Little Pumpkin'
  • Sep 25, 2023

Becca Kufrin Welcomes First Child With Fiance Thomas Jacobs: 'We Have a New Little Pumpkin'

Gwen Stefani's Son Recording 'Justin Bieber-Quality Singles'
  • Sep 25, 2023

Gwen Stefani's Son Recording 'Justin Bieber-Quality Singles'

Blueface Reacts After Lil Baby Praises Him for Saying He Won't Be 'Mean' to Chrisean Rock Anymore
  • Sep 25, 2023

Blueface Reacts After Lil Baby Praises Him for Saying He Won't Be 'Mean' to Chrisean Rock Anymore

Lenny Kravitz Makes TikTok Debut by Bringing Back His Viral Gigantic Scarf
  • Sep 25, 2023

Lenny Kravitz Makes TikTok Debut by Bringing Back His Viral Gigantic Scarf

Keith Richards Feels People Should Kill Themselves If They Are Afraid of Ageing
  • Sep 25, 2023

Keith Richards Feels People Should Kill Themselves If They Are Afraid of Ageing

Chris Brown Hit With Lawsuit for Allegedly Failing to Pay $2M Popeyes Restaurant Loan
  • Sep 25, 2023

Chris Brown Hit With Lawsuit for Allegedly Failing to Pay $2M Popeyes Restaurant Loan

Most Read
Chrisean Rock Declares She's 'Getting Pregnant in Six Weeks' After Making Amends With Blueface
Celebrity

Chrisean Rock Declares She's 'Getting Pregnant in Six Weeks' After Making Amends With Blueface

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Shut Down Florence Street With Impromptu Photo Shoot

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Shut Down Florence Street With Impromptu Photo Shoot

Kim Kardashian Called 'Fraud' After Showing Off Daughter North's Stunning Sunset Painting

Kim Kardashian Called 'Fraud' After Showing Off Daughter North's Stunning Sunset Painting

Nick Cannon Slams Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty for 'Tarnishing Her Brand'

Nick Cannon Slams Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty for 'Tarnishing Her Brand'

Gavin Rossdale Accuses People of Being 'Complicit' When They Stay Silent About Gun Violence

Gavin Rossdale Accuses People of Being 'Complicit' When They Stay Silent About Gun Violence

Kym Whitley Shuts Down Rumors About Her Having a Three-Way With Mo'Nique and Gerald Levert

Kym Whitley Shuts Down Rumors About Her Having a Three-Way With Mo'Nique and Gerald Levert

Joe Budden Admits His Feud With Cardi B Over 'Bongos' Criticism 'Hurts His Heart'

Joe Budden Admits His Feud With Cardi B Over 'Bongos' Criticism 'Hurts His Heart'

Chrisean Rock Responds to Backlash for Not Supporting Baby's Head, Claims She's 'Overwhelmed'

Chrisean Rock Responds to Backlash for Not Supporting Baby's Head, Claims She's 'Overwhelmed'

DJ Akademiks Rips Nicki Minaj for Embracing 'Gangsta Bully' Persona

DJ Akademiks Rips Nicki Minaj for Embracing 'Gangsta Bully' Persona