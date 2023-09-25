Lenny Kravitz Makes TikTok Debut by Bringing Back His Viral Gigantic Scarf

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Lenny Kravitz is the latest celebrity to join TikTok. When making his debut on the social media platform, the Grammy-winning singer brought back his viral gigantic scarf.

On Saturday, September 23, the 59-year-old shared a video of him walking toward the camera rocking a black T-shirt, a brown leather jacket and dark jeans. He paired his outfit with his massive brown scarf wrapped around his neck.

"Grab your big scarf, it's the first day of fall" he simply declared in his first-ever TikTok upload. The father of Zoe Kravitz also shared a photo of him with the look on X. In the caption, he penned, "The Big Scarf 2.0."

Lenny was first photographed wearing the neck warmer during an out and about back in 2012. The picture has since gone viral and become memes over the years.

In 2018, the "It Ain't Over 'Til It's Over" singer opened up about the reason for his fashion choices. "I live in the Bahamas. I'm used to hot weather and I had to go to the store," he said when appearing on "The Tonight Show".

"I was buying some groceries, and I thought I'd put on a little scarf to protect my throat, and that's the scarf I had," the musician further elaborated. "That was the day I thought I would break it out, and I had no idea that there would be paparazzi, and that is now everything."

When speaking to GQ in 2020, Lenny shared, "It's funny to see, especially on Halloween... People either do the Lenny Kravitz look - the onstage look - or they do the scarf." The "Shotgun Wedding" actor went on to note, "And it's funny, I saw some pictures yesterday of this little kid who did the whole thing perfectly, down to the plastic bag coming from the grocery store."

