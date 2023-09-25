 

Becca Kufrin Welcomes First Child With Fiance Thomas Jacobs: 'We Have a New Little Pumpkin'

Becca Kufrin Welcomes First Child With Fiance Thomas Jacobs: 'We Have a New Little Pumpkin'
The season 14 star of 'The Bachelorette' announces her baby's arrival more than a year after she proposed to her now-fiance, whom she met in season 7 of 'Bachelor in Paradise'.

AceShowbiz - Becca Kufrin is officially a first-time mother. Having welcomed her first child with fiance Thomas Jacobs, the season 14 star of "The Bachelorette" gushed about having a "new little pumpkin."

The 33-year-old broke the happy news on Saturday, September 23. Taking to Instagram Story, the reality star reposted her man's Instagram photo of the couple's front porch decorated with a doormat that featured the message, "Baby Sleeping. Please don't ruin this for us."

The porch also featured a hanging sign that stated, "Shhh… Baby is sleeping." Thomas captioned the post by simply writing, "Home," adding a blue heart emoji. Meanwhile, Becca penned in her own message, "Soaking in all of the love and snuggles for the time being but we have a new little pumpkin."

Becca confirmed her pregnancy back in April. "Party of 5 coming September 2023," she declared on Instagram at the time. "Little Bebe, we can't wait to meet you, hold you, and watch you grow. We already love you to the moon and back - mom & dad #pregnanyannouncement #bebe #momanddad #pregnantnotpasta."

Along with the caption, the "Bachelor in Paradise" alum let out a montage clip of her family pictures. Among those were snaps of her and Thomas holding the ultrasound photos and them showing the sonogram to their two dogs. The short video also unraveled a moment from their ultrasound appointment.

Becca was not the only one turning to social media in sharing her joy. Her fiance Thomas also let out before-and-after snaps via his Instagram account. He unleashed a photo of them together in addition to a picture capturing their dogs posing next to the announcement board and ultrasound capture of their baby. "How it started vs. How it's going. #PartyofFive #MomAndDad," he captioned his post.

Becca and Thomas met in season 7 of "Bachelor in Paradise" which aired in 2021. At one point, the two split. They later reconciled and got engaged in May 2022. Becca herself was previously engaged to Arie Luyendyk Jr. from November 2017 to January 2018, and to Garrett Yrigoyen from May 2018 to August 2020.

