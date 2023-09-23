 

Keke Palmer Puts on Busty Display at Black Music Coalition Gala After Beau's Mom-Shaming Comments

A few months after her boyfriend and baby daddy Darius Jackson publicly mom-shamed her, the former 'True Jackson VP' star attends the event in a black dress with a plunging neckline.

AceShowbiz - Keke Palmer put on a very busty display for her recent public appearance. A few months after her boyfriend and baby daddy Darius Jackson publicly mom-shamed her, the former "True Jackson VP" star opted to wear a revealing outfit as she attended the Black Music Coalition Gala.

On Thursday, September 21, the 30-year-old actress made an appearance at the event which took place in Beverly Hills, California. For the special occasion, she opted to wear a shimmering long black corset gown that came with a plunging neckline and two sheer long black sleeves.

Keke's dress was long enough to cover her feet and shoes. She put on a pair of huge hoop earrings with diamonds and a massive sparkling ring. Adding more elegance to the look, she styled her long black hair in a sleek low ponytail. She also had bangs which she parted to the side. In addition, she was in full glam with smokey eye makeup, long eyelashes and soft pink lipstick.

During the event, Keke stepped on a podium to receive a trophy for winning the BMAC Social Impact Award. In her acceptance speech, she expressed, "I'm so grateful for the family that I have, because from a very young age, my love for entertainment comes from wanting to uplift my community."

"Being Black isn't a monolith, we are all individuals, we're all different, but we're all trying our best," the "Nope" actress continued. "And for me, what you see in me, whether you love it or hate it or whatever it is, it's truly coming from my heart, you guys."

That same day, Keke uploaded a video, featuring her wearing the same outfit that she wore at the gala, via Instagram. In the clip, she promoted her new song "Assets". Along with the footage, she wrote in the caption of the post, "My new song Assets is for my entrepreneurial girlies, themies and boyiess!! If you about your business or you know somebody about they mf business, put an @ on it in the comments."

Keke's busty display came after her boyfriend Darius mom-shamed her via Twitter. "It's the outfit tho.. you a mom," he tweeted in July, replying to a video featuring Keke's interaction with Usher on stage at his Las Vegas concert. At that time, she also put on a busty display in a black see-through dress that came with a plunging neckline and a black thong bodysuit under it.

