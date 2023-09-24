 

Beyonce Flies Out Disabled Fan to See Her Show After He's Denied Boarding a Flight Due to Wheelchair

Jon Hetherington, who has cerebral palsy, was supposed to see Beyonce in Seattle, Washington, but he was allegedly told that he couldn't take his electric wheelchair onboard the plane.

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles just gave a disabled fan an experience he may never forget. The "Crazy in Love" hitmaker flew a man named Jon Hetherington to her show after he was initially denied boarding a flight due to his wheelchair.

Jon, who has cerebral palsy, was supposed to see Beyonce in Seattle, Washington. Unfortunately, when he went to board the Alaska Airlines flight, he was allegedly told that he couldn't take his electric wheelchair onboard the plane. "Ableism strikes again. After waiting 25 years, I'm not seeing @beyonce tonight," he lamented in a video shared on Instagram.

Having caught wind of Jon's post with the help of Bey Hive, Beyonce's team arranged a flight for him to see her in Texas. Jon eventually managed to see the Grammy-winning singer in person. He even took a photo with Beyonce's mom, Tina Knowles.

"There is much that I will say in the coming days about what tonight means to me. There are some things I'll keep for myself. Truly an honor to meet you, @mstinaknowles!" he wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for all that you've done and given the world. We're so grateful."

"To the Queen herself, @beyonce, I will treasure those words you said and the hugs you gave. I meant every word I said," he added. "No, for anyone and everyone reading this, I will not ever share with you what was said to me, don't even try it. That moment is between the two of us. #beyonce #rwt2023."

