 

Margot Robbie's Return for 'Barbie' Sequel Is 'Off The Table'

Margot Robbie's Return for 'Barbie' Sequel Is 'Off The Table'
Warner Bros. Pictures
Movie

The 'Wolf of Wall Street' actress reportedly has no plans to return for the follow-up to the summer blockbuster as its very unlikely to build another movie around her character.

  • Sep 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - While fans may be holding their breath for another "Barbie" movie, Margot Robbie allegedly doesn't have much expectation about returning for a sequel. Rumor has it that the actress has no plans to reprise her titular role in the potential "Barbie 2".

According to a new report from RadarOnline.com, the two-time Oscar nominee is more than happy to let her co-star Ryan Gosling take the center stage in the supposed new film focusing on his lovelorn character since it's very unlikely to build another movie around her character.

"Everybody at the studio is talking about making a Ken movie, while the idea of building another movie around Margot as Barbie is pretty much off the table," a so-called insider tells the outlet. And the Australian beauty has allegedly come to terms with this as the source adds, "For Margot, it's all about the story."

  Editors' Pick

"The 'Barbie' movie ended with Margot's Barbie becoming a real woman," the informant explains. "A follow-up to that journey isn't needed. There's plenty of room for Ryan to do a full-blown Ken movie, which Margot will be involved with behind the scenes."

The insider adds that Greta Gerwig, who directed the comedy from a screenplay she wrote with her husband Noah Baumbach, purposely didn't build the film's universe around just one Barbie. While Robbie doesn't expect to come back for the sequel, Warner Bros. bosses may still offer a mint to her in an attempt to lure her back.

Back in June, Robbie talked about the possibility of "Barbie" sequels. "I think you fall into a bit of a trap if you try and set up a first movie whilst also planning for sequels," she said of making the first film. Despite that, she believed that "it could go a million different directions from this point," without saying if that would involve her character.

Although it has grossed $1.4 billion worldwide, a sequel for "Barbie" has not been officially greenlit by Warner Bros. It's said that Gerwig and stars Robbie as well as Gosling are not contractually obligated to return for a "Barbie 2", and the ongoing Hollywood strikes only complicate matters for the studio.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Meghan Markle Withdraws Bid to Trademark Archetypes Following Multiple Rejections

Dwyane Wade Tried to Break Up With Gabrielle Union Before Confessing About Fathering Someone's Child
Related Posts
'Barbie' Is Worth Seeing Multiple Times, 'Boyhood' Director Says

'Barbie' Is Worth Seeing Multiple Times, 'Boyhood' Director Says

'Barbie' Beats 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' to Become Highest-Grossing Movie of 2023

'Barbie' Beats 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' to Become Highest-Grossing Movie of 2023

Michael Cera's Manager Nearly 'Blew' His Cameo in 'Barbie'

Michael Cera's Manager Nearly 'Blew' His Cameo in 'Barbie'

Randall Park Criticizes Movie Bosses for Taking 'the Wrong Lessons' With 'Barbie' Success

Randall Park Criticizes Movie Bosses for Taking 'the Wrong Lessons' With 'Barbie' Success

Latest News
Danny Masterson Not Blindsided by Bijou Phillips' Decision to File for Divorce
  • Sep 23, 2023

Danny Masterson Not Blindsided by Bijou Phillips' Decision to File for Divorce

Nick Cannon Slams Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty for 'Tarnishing Her Brand'
  • Sep 23, 2023

Nick Cannon Slams Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty for 'Tarnishing Her Brand'

Kendall Jenner Goes Pantless While Making Front Row Couple Debut With Bad Bunny at MFW
  • Sep 23, 2023

Kendall Jenner Goes Pantless While Making Front Row Couple Debut With Bad Bunny at MFW

Meghan Markle Withdraws Bid to Trademark Archetypes Following Multiple Rejections
  • Sep 23, 2023

Meghan Markle Withdraws Bid to Trademark Archetypes Following Multiple Rejections

Dwyane Wade Tried to Break Up With Gabrielle Union Before Confessing About Fathering Someone's Child
  • Sep 23, 2023

Dwyane Wade Tried to Break Up With Gabrielle Union Before Confessing About Fathering Someone's Child

Margot Robbie's Return for 'Barbie' Sequel Is 'Off The Table'
  • Sep 23, 2023

Margot Robbie's Return for 'Barbie' Sequel Is 'Off The Table'

Most Read
'The Toxic Avenger' Photos Unveil Elijah Wood's Shocking Transformation Into a Menacing Villain
Movie

'The Toxic Avenger' Photos Unveil Elijah Wood's Shocking Transformation Into a Menacing Villain

Selena Gomez Afraid Her Mental Health Doc Would Jeopardize Her Career

Selena Gomez Afraid Her Mental Health Doc Would Jeopardize Her Career

'Deadpool 3' Director Stays Away From Marvel's Green Screen Style Despite Joining MCU

'Deadpool 3' Director Stays Away From Marvel's Green Screen Style Despite Joining MCU

Leslie Jones Slams 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Helmer for 'Damaging' Remarks About Female-Led Remake

Leslie Jones Slams 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Helmer for 'Damaging' Remarks About Female-Led Remake

Gary Oldman Flipped Out on Set of 'The Fifth Element' Over Chocolate Bar

Gary Oldman Flipped Out on Set of 'The Fifth Element' Over Chocolate Bar

'Spy Kids: Armageddon' Director Teases Plans for Sequel

'Spy Kids: Armageddon' Director Teases Plans for Sequel

'Blade: Trinity' Left Director 'Very Depressed'

'Blade: Trinity' Left Director 'Very Depressed'

Zac Efron and Co-Stars Get Exemption to Promote 'The Iron Claw' Amid Strike

Zac Efron and Co-Stars Get Exemption to Promote 'The Iron Claw' Amid Strike

Guillermo del Toro's 'Star Wars' Movie Had 'Really Cool' Script and Artwork

Guillermo del Toro's 'Star Wars' Movie Had 'Really Cool' Script and Artwork