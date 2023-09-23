Meghan Markle Withdraws Bid to Trademark Archetypes Following Multiple Rejections

Cover Images/Dutch Press Photo Celebrity

The Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry allegedly decide to put an end to the bid battle when they withdrew by filing an 'express abandonment' of the bid.

AceShowbiz - Meghan Markle has dropped her bid to revive her "Archetypes" podcast. The Duchess of Sussex and husband Prince Harry lodged applications to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for the "Archetypes" title after their show was axed when Spotify pulled the plug on her and husband Prince Harry's multi-million dollar content deal.

It was reported on Friday, September 22 that the bid has now been withdrawn following an unsuccessful 17-month battle to have the name officially protected. The Daily Mail reported the couple decided to put an end to the battle last month when they withdrew by filing an "express abandonment" of the bid.

Prior to this, the 42-year-old former actress and the British prince had sought to claim rights to "Archetypes" in areas such as "downloadable audio recordings and podcasts" and in anything that fell into the category of "cultural treatment of women and stereotypes facing women."

Within 10 months of the application bid, Meghan received her first set-back, with the USPTO rejecting the claim based on "confusion" it could cause with "an existing trademark with the same name." The name already existed with another US company called Project Miracle IP Holdings, lodged in May 2018.

An extension saw Meghan and Harry given until July to respond, one month after Spotify dropped the "Archetypes" podcast. Meghan and Harry's lawyer Marjorie Witter Norman, from the L.A.-based firm Willkie, Farr and Gallagher, re-applied for an extra three months to tweak the application, which gave them up to September. It was argued by Archewell that it "respectfully disagrees that there is a likelihood of confusion" and "requests that the refusal be withdrawn."

A joint statement from Meghan and Harry's Archewell foundation and Spotify said they had "mutually agreed to part ways," but there have been reports they were dropped as they weren't producing enough content. There were only 12 episodes of 'Archetypes' and drew an estimated 11 million listeners per week. But by the 10th episode, the show had plunged to 22nd on Spotify's U.S. rankings.

Meghan is now being tipped to revive her Instagram account as part of a possible wellness business.

