Dwyane Wade Tried to Break Up With Gabrielle Union Before Confessing About Fathering Someone's Child

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

The three-time NBA champion, who was expecting son Xavier with Aja Metoyer when he and Gabrielle were on a break, admits that it was 'scary' to make the confession about the matter.

Sep 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Dwyane Wade once wanted to give up on his relationship with Gabrielle Union. The three-time NBA champion revealed in a recent interview that he tried to call it quits with his now-wife before confessing to her that he was expecting a child with another woman while they were on a break.

"You're thinking about it all. It was all scary," the 41-year-old said when appearing on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Say Shay" podcast. He added, "You know this is going to hurt someone that you've been building a relationship with and a life with."

Dwyane went on to admit, "I tried to p***yfoot around it." He then added, "I tried to break up with her. 'Hey, things have been bad lately. Hey, we've been having a little distance in our relationship anyway.' I tried all that. She kept showing up."

Dwyane and Gabrielle began dating in 2008. The retired NBA star welcomed his son Xavier in 2013 with "Basketball Wives" star Aja Metoyer. At the time, the former athlete and the "Being Mary Jane" actress were on a break. After ups and downs in their relationship, the couple decided to tie the knot in August 2014.

Of their marriage, the former Miami Heat player said, "It hasn't been perfect." He further elaborated, "It will never be explained, but that was nine years ago. We go to therapy. We've been to therapy. We've had shouts about it. We've had regular conversations about it, and so it's been something that's going to continue to be something that I have to work at and work on."

"It doesn't go away because years come or because I say, 'I'm sorry,' " he detailed. "Time, distance, space, it doesn’t help it, but it allows you to see things differently when you have time away from it."

You can share this post!