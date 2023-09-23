Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Reveal Engagement

Instagram Celebrity

The couple, who has been together for more than two years, reveals in a new interview that they have been engaged more than a year after welcoming their son Zane Walker.

Sep 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Congratulations are in order for Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess. The couple revealed in a new interview that they have been engaged more than a year after welcoming their son Zane Walker.

Sharna announced the happy news in the Friday, September 22 episode of their iHeartRadio podcast "Oldish". "We've been engaged for two months," the "Dancing with the Stars" pro revealed, adding, "Brian proposed to me."

"I did the thing," Brian confirmed. The "Beverly Hills, 90210" actor went on sharing that he popped the question on his 50th birthday in July. "Sharna threw me this surprise party, and I was like, 'That's a perfect place to do it. She'd never see it coming,' " he recalled.

It was also revealed that Brian involved the whole family, including his kids Noah Shannon, Bodhi Ransom and Journey River with ex-wife Megan Fox, in the proposal. The actor also shares 21-year-old son Kassius from his previous relationship with Vanessa Marcil.

"The kids come in with him. Noah is holding Zane, and Journey is holding this little red Cartier box. And they all come in there and they stand next to Brian, and he takes the box from Journey, and he says, 'Would you spend the rest of your life with us?' " Sharna recounted. "I was just looking at him like, 'I can't believe this is really happening.' "

According to the dancer, Brian sweetly asked her on behalf of himself and the kids, "Would you spend the rest of your life with us?" She continued, "Of course I said yes and I put that ring on my finger. I hugged all of them and it was the most perfect, beautiful moment because it was us. It was our unit, our tribe-and I love that that's how he wanted to do it."

While Sharna said that she knew they would get married one day, she claimed that she wasn't aware that he would propose to her on his birthday. "I knew one day, like at some point," she said of marrying the "Anger Management" alum. "We talked about it all the time, but there was no rush."

As for Brian, he noted that turning 50 felt like "the start of the second half of my life." He divulged, "To me, it seemed like the next, easy progression," he explained. "If you want to keep things moving forward and moving ahead, that's just part of the step. I have this grand vision-like, at the end of it-for Sharna to be able to share a last name with all of us. That's the end goal of all of it, so this is just part of the process."

Sharna also shared that "it means the world to me" to share a surname with the kids. "My bonus babies and Zane, they are my babies. I wouldn't have it any other way," Sharna said. "My last name will be Green...and it makes me so happy."

Following the engagement revelation, the couple took to Instagram to share a sweet video featuring their little family. It saw them putting their hands one on top of another on a grassy field while a beautiful poem was read in the background.

Sharna and Brian were first romantically linked in late 2020, when they were photographed kissing during a vacation in Hawaii. The actor then confirmed their romance in the following year, gushing over the Australian dancer whom he described as being "super sweet and caring, passionate, and fun to be around." The pair, who partnered up in season 30 of "Dancing with the Stars", welcomed their son Zane together in June 2022.

