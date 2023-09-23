 

Jessica Chastain Shades Joe Jonas Amid His Messy Divorce From Sophie Turner

Jessica Chastain Shades Joe Jonas Amid His Messy Divorce From Sophie Turner
Cover Images/Roger Wong/Axelle Woussen
Celebrity

The 'Zero Dark Thirty' actress appears to support the 'Game of Thrones' alum by reposting a tweet from a feminist author who accuses the Jonas Brothers member of 'PR manipulation.'

  • Sep 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jessica Chastain has subtly weighed in on Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's divorce drama. The Academy Award-winning actress has apparently taken a side amid the split between the two young stars which has turned ugly.

Seemingly showing her support for the "Game of Thrones" alum, on Friday, September 22, the 46-year-old reposted a tweet that slammed the singer/actor for his alleged "attempts at PR manipulation." The tweet was originally penned by feminist author Roxane Gay.

"The way Joe Jonas miscalculated his popularity with his transparent attempts at PR manipulation, particularly when the North remembers is FASCINATING," it read. "And holding the children's passports to keep them from their mother? Bruh."

Jessica Chastain's Repost

Jessica Chastain slammed Joe Jonas amid his messy divorce from Sophie Turner.

  Editors' Pick

While some people wondered why Jessica would bother to weigh on Sophie and Joe's divorce, others loved that the "Molly's Game" star is supporting her friend. FYI, Jessica starred in "X-Men" movie "Dark Phoenix" (2019), in which Sophie also reprised her role as Jean Grey.

Joe filed for divorce from Sophie on September 5 after four years of marriage. Their split has turned messy with the British beauty suing her ex for allegedly withholding their two children's passports and not letting her take their daughters to relocate to the U.K. with her permanently as they agreed upon.

Responding to the lawsuit, Joe slammed Sophie's "misleading" claims that he's "abducted" his own children. He argued that "the Florida Court has already entered an order that restricts both parents from relocating the children" and accused her of "a serious abuse of the legal system at worst" by using language like "abduction" when it's not the case.

He also claimed to be blindsided by the lawsuit as they "had a cordial meeting this past Sunday in New York, when Sophie came to New York to be with the kids," just days before she sued him. The estranged pair were also seen having lunch together with their daughters on Monday. In photos obtained by TMZ, they looked amicable while sitting together at Momofuku Noodle Bar Uptown in New York City.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Reveal Engagement

Rumors of Jeannie Mai Cheating on Jeezy With Mario Lopez Debunked
Related Posts
Jessica Chastain Eloquently Explains How SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreements Work Amid Strike

Jessica Chastain Eloquently Explains How SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreements Work Amid Strike

Jessica Chastain Slams 'Click Bait' Media for Saying She Shops at Target to Get Into Character

Jessica Chastain Slams 'Click Bait' Media for Saying She Shops at Target to Get Into Character

Jessica Chastain Recalls Throwing Up in Her Mouth Before Kissing Broadway Co-Star

Jessica Chastain Recalls Throwing Up in Her Mouth Before Kissing Broadway Co-Star

Jessica Chastain Felt It Would Be 'Irresponsible' for Her Not to Wear Face Mask at Oscars

Jessica Chastain Felt It Would Be 'Irresponsible' for Her Not to Wear Face Mask at Oscars

Latest News
Netflix Unveils First Teaser and Premiere Date for 'Squid Game: The Challenge'
  • Sep 23, 2023

Netflix Unveils First Teaser and Premiere Date for 'Squid Game: The Challenge'

Shannon Beador Blasted by PETA for Driving Drunk With Dog in Her Car
  • Sep 23, 2023

Shannon Beador Blasted by PETA for Driving Drunk With Dog in Her Car

'BiP' Alum Danielle Maltby 'Blinsided' by Michael Allio Split One Day After She Froze Her Egg
  • Sep 23, 2023

'BiP' Alum Danielle Maltby 'Blinsided' by Michael Allio Split One Day After She Froze Her Egg

Chrisean Rock Responds to Backlash for Not Supporting Baby's Head, Claims She's 'Overwhelmed'
  • Sep 23, 2023

Chrisean Rock Responds to Backlash for Not Supporting Baby's Head, Claims She's 'Overwhelmed'

Report: Pete Davidson Dating 'Outer Banks' Star Madelyn Cline After Chase Sui Wonders Split
  • Sep 23, 2023

Report: Pete Davidson Dating 'Outer Banks' Star Madelyn Cline After Chase Sui Wonders Split

Rumors of Jeannie Mai Cheating on Jeezy With Mario Lopez Debunked
  • Sep 23, 2023

Rumors of Jeannie Mai Cheating on Jeezy With Mario Lopez Debunked

Most Read
Rosie O'Donnell Rushed to ER After Brushing Off Symptoms of 'Massive Heart Attack'
Celebrity

Rosie O'Donnell Rushed to ER After Brushing Off Symptoms of 'Massive Heart Attack'

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Allegedly Divorce Due to Lack of Privacy in Their House

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Allegedly Divorce Due to Lack of Privacy in Their House

Jack Osbourne Marries Fiancee Aree Gearhart, Shares First Wedding Pic

Jack Osbourne Marries Fiancee Aree Gearhart, Shares First Wedding Pic

Russell Brand Once Suggested 15-Year-Old to Have Sex-Themed Birthday Party

Russell Brand Once Suggested 15-Year-Old to Have Sex-Themed Birthday Party

Ozzy Osbourne Bans Grandchildren From His Bed, Refuses to Change Their Diapers

Ozzy Osbourne Bans Grandchildren From His Bed, Refuses to Change Their Diapers

GloRilla Admits to Ignorance After Backlash for Throwing Up Gang Sign

GloRilla Admits to Ignorance After Backlash for Throwing Up Gang Sign

Remy Ma Responds to Geechi Gotti's Accusations She Cheats on Papoose During Rap Battle

Remy Ma Responds to Geechi Gotti's Accusations She Cheats on Papoose During Rap Battle

Blueface Responds to Backlash Against Chrisean Rock for Not Supporting Their Baby's Head

Blueface Responds to Backlash Against Chrisean Rock for Not Supporting Their Baby's Head

Travis Scott Insists He Has 'Nothing to Hide' After His Phone Needed for Astroworld Case Lost at Sea

Travis Scott Insists He Has 'Nothing to Hide' After His Phone Needed for Astroworld Case Lost at Sea