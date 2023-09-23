Jessica Chastain Shades Joe Jonas Amid His Messy Divorce From Sophie Turner

Cover Images/Roger Wong/Axelle Woussen Celebrity

The 'Zero Dark Thirty' actress appears to support the 'Game of Thrones' alum by reposting a tweet from a feminist author who accuses the Jonas Brothers member of 'PR manipulation.'

AceShowbiz - Jessica Chastain has subtly weighed in on Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's divorce drama. The Academy Award-winning actress has apparently taken a side amid the split between the two young stars which has turned ugly.

Seemingly showing her support for the "Game of Thrones" alum, on Friday, September 22, the 46-year-old reposted a tweet that slammed the singer/actor for his alleged "attempts at PR manipulation." The tweet was originally penned by feminist author Roxane Gay.

"The way Joe Jonas miscalculated his popularity with his transparent attempts at PR manipulation, particularly when the North remembers is FASCINATING," it read. "And holding the children's passports to keep them from their mother? Bruh."

While some people wondered why Jessica would bother to weigh on Sophie and Joe's divorce, others loved that the "Molly's Game" star is supporting her friend. FYI, Jessica starred in "X-Men" movie "Dark Phoenix" (2019), in which Sophie also reprised her role as Jean Grey.

Joe filed for divorce from Sophie on September 5 after four years of marriage. Their split has turned messy with the British beauty suing her ex for allegedly withholding their two children's passports and not letting her take their daughters to relocate to the U.K. with her permanently as they agreed upon.

Responding to the lawsuit, Joe slammed Sophie's "misleading" claims that he's "abducted" his own children. He argued that "the Florida Court has already entered an order that restricts both parents from relocating the children" and accused her of "a serious abuse of the legal system at worst" by using language like "abduction" when it's not the case.

He also claimed to be blindsided by the lawsuit as they "had a cordial meeting this past Sunday in New York, when Sophie came to New York to be with the kids," just days before she sued him. The estranged pair were also seen having lunch together with their daughters on Monday. In photos obtained by TMZ, they looked amicable while sitting together at Momofuku Noodle Bar Uptown in New York City.

