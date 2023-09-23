 

Joe Budden Admits His Feud With Cardi B Over 'Bongos' Criticism 'Hurts His Heart'

Joe Budden Admits His Feud With Cardi B Over 'Bongos' Criticism 'Hurts His Heart'
Instagram
Celebrity

Before expressing his remorse, the 43-year-old media personality initially doubled down on his criticism on 'Bongos', saying, 'I stand on what I said about the song.'

  • Sep 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Joe Budden wants no beef with Cardi B. The podcast host, who previously declared that he wasn't a fan of the raptress' new song "Bongos" ft. Megan Thee Stallion, admitted that the headline about their spat really "hurts [his] heart."

"I don't click on things when they can hurt me emotionally," the 43-year-old said in the latest episode of "The Joe Budden Podcast". He added, "Cardi is my girl, so when the headlines is, 'Cardi B Tears Into Joe Budden' - come on, man. That hurts. That hurts my heart."

"And I wouldn't have been saying that directly to Cardi because I f**k with Cardi," the retired rapper continued. "I was talking to a few of you other people, but now I have to address the Cardi s**t."

Joe said he understands why his comment about Cardi's new song has upset her. The media personality said that "there's plenty of room for gray area" when two people don't communicate directly, which is the case with him and the Grammy winner.

  Editors' Pick

The drama between Joe and Cardi started after he stated, "I hate the song." He then noted, "It's not better than any of the songs like it. 'WAP', 'Up' it's not better than Cardi B feature."

The wife of Offset then responded to Joe's remark on Instagram Live. "I just feel like he has an issue with me," she said. "And it was beyond the critique of 'Bongos' - it's just you inviting b***hes who said the rudest, nastiest s**t … when Mal and Rory say f**k s**t about you, you get so defensive and you want to clear it up."

"You came at Taxstone because Taxstone said something about you," the mom of two further argued. "You expect people to understand you and you expect people to take your side."

Before expressing his remorse, Joe initially doubled down on his statement. "Don't play with me like that because y'all know I f**k with Cardi," he said, "But I stand on what I said about the song. And I said it pretty respectfully."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Sophie Turner Enjoys Dinner With Taylor Swift Once Again Amid Her Divorce From Joe Jonas

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Reveal Engagement
Related Posts
Joe Budden Doubles Down on 'Bongos' Criticism After Cardi B Suggests He Personally Hates Her

Joe Budden Doubles Down on 'Bongos' Criticism After Cardi B Suggests He Personally Hates Her

Joe Budden Doesn't See Problems With Jason Aldean's Controversial Song 'Try That in a Small Town'

Joe Budden Doesn't See Problems With Jason Aldean's Controversial Song 'Try That in a Small Town'

Joe Budden Dubs Lil Uzi Vert's 'Pink Tape' a 'Crock of S**t'

Joe Budden Dubs Lil Uzi Vert's 'Pink Tape' a 'Crock of S**t'

Joe Budden Dubs Frank Ocean a 'Scammer' Following His Coachella Exit

Joe Budden Dubs Frank Ocean a 'Scammer' Following His Coachella Exit

Latest News
Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Reveal Engagement
  • Sep 23, 2023

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Reveal Engagement

Joe Budden Admits His Feud With Cardi B Over 'Bongos' Criticism 'Hurts His Heart'
  • Sep 23, 2023

Joe Budden Admits His Feud With Cardi B Over 'Bongos' Criticism 'Hurts His Heart'

Noel Gallagher Wants 'Jazz Funeral' Despite Dismissing the Genre as 'F****** Nonsense'
  • Sep 23, 2023

Noel Gallagher Wants 'Jazz Funeral' Despite Dismissing the Genre as 'F****** Nonsense'

Sophie Turner Enjoys Dinner With Taylor Swift Once Again Amid Her Divorce From Joe Jonas
  • Sep 23, 2023

Sophie Turner Enjoys Dinner With Taylor Swift Once Again Amid Her Divorce From Joe Jonas

Guillermo del Toro's 'Star Wars' Movie Had 'Really Cool' Script and Artwork
  • Sep 23, 2023

Guillermo del Toro's 'Star Wars' Movie Had 'Really Cool' Script and Artwork

Gavin Rossdale Accuses People of Being 'Complicit' When They Stay Silent About Gun Violence
  • Sep 23, 2023

Gavin Rossdale Accuses People of Being 'Complicit' When They Stay Silent About Gun Violence

Most Read
Rosie O'Donnell Rushed to ER After Brushing Off Symptoms of 'Massive Heart Attack'
Celebrity

Rosie O'Donnell Rushed to ER After Brushing Off Symptoms of 'Massive Heart Attack'

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Allegedly Divorce Due to Lack of Privacy in Their House

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Allegedly Divorce Due to Lack of Privacy in Their House

Jack Osbourne Marries Fiancee Aree Gearhart, Shares First Wedding Pic

Jack Osbourne Marries Fiancee Aree Gearhart, Shares First Wedding Pic

Russell Brand Once Suggested 15-Year-Old to Have Sex-Themed Birthday Party

Russell Brand Once Suggested 15-Year-Old to Have Sex-Themed Birthday Party

Ozzy Osbourne Bans Grandchildren From His Bed, Refuses to Change Their Diapers

Ozzy Osbourne Bans Grandchildren From His Bed, Refuses to Change Their Diapers

Shannon Beador Attempts to Hide Apparent Face Bruise After DUI, Hit-and-Run Arrest

Shannon Beador Attempts to Hide Apparent Face Bruise After DUI, Hit-and-Run Arrest

GloRilla Admits to Ignorance After Backlash for Throwing Up Gang Sign

GloRilla Admits to Ignorance After Backlash for Throwing Up Gang Sign

Remy Ma Responds to Geechi Gotti's Accusations She Cheats on Papoose During Rap Battle

Remy Ma Responds to Geechi Gotti's Accusations She Cheats on Papoose During Rap Battle

Blueface Responds to Backlash Against Chrisean Rock for Not Supporting Their Baby's Head

Blueface Responds to Backlash Against Chrisean Rock for Not Supporting Their Baby's Head