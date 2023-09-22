Ozzy Osbourne Bans Grandchildren From His Bed, Refuses to Change Their Diapers

Cover Images/INFphoto.com Celebrity

Son Jack Osbourne reveals some of the strict rules set by the Black Sabbath rocker when the musician and wife Sharon babysit their young grandchildren.

Sep 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ozzy Osbourne won't allow his grandkids to sleep in his bed and won't go near their nappies. The Black Sabbath frontman, 74, and his wife Sharon Osbourne, 70, share five grandchildren - their daughter Kelly Osbourne's nine-month-old boy Sidney, and son Jack Osbourne's 14-month-old daughter Maple Artemis, who he had with fiancee Aree Gearhart, as well his three daughters Pearl, 11, Andy Rose, seven, and Minnie Theodora, five, who he had with ex-wife Lisa Stelly.

Jack, 37, said his dad draws the line at allowing his children to snuggle up in his bed despite the star being renowned for his liberal ways around his family. "They won't do it at my house," Jack told Fox News Digital about his parents babysitting his kids.

"It's a little easier for them if we drop the girls with them. The good thing is - outside of the baby - it's that they can handle it now, you know, they're much easier. The kids can tell you what they need when they need it."

Jack added about his dad's policy on changing his grandkids' nappies, "My dad is like, 'Hell, no. Like, no.' Because my dad's in that era where, like, men don't touch diapers. Like, that's not that's not what dads do."

He also admitted, "It's funny. If my kids are at the house and like they all want to get into bed and watch TV with my mom, my dad is like, 'Nope.' And he like, gets out of the bed and like, goes, he's like, 'No, I'm not doing that.' "

"I'm like, 'Why?' He's like, 'I don't want them going to school being like, 'I was in bed with my grandpa.' He's like, 'No, not dealing with it.' And I'm like, 'OK.' I'm like, 'Fine, that's your boundary, that's your boundary.' "

Ozzy, who also has daughter Aimee Osbourne, 40, with Sharon, has said he is opting to halt surgeries after undergoing a "final" procedure this week. He retired from touring several months ago due to structural damage to his spine and has confirmed he won't be looking to undergo further operations on his neck and back as he prepared for his fourth one.

He said on Tuesday's September 19 episode of "The Osbournes Podcast", "Tomorrow, I have my final surgery on my neck. Which it is gonna be the final surgery, because I can't do it anymore. Regardless of the way it ends up after tomorrow, I'm not doing it anymore. I can't."

Ozzy's health struggles have included a fall in 2019 that aggravated a spine injury from a decade earlier and being diagnosed with a rare form of Parkinson's disease in 2020.

You can share this post!