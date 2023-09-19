Eminem Shows Up as Surprise Guest at 50 Cent's Detroit Concert

Instagram Music

When taking the stage at Michigan's Pine Knob Music Theatre, the longtime friends and collaborators perform their 2003 joint single, 'Patiently Waiting', and 2009's 'Crack a Bottle' ft. Dr. Dre.

AceShowbiz - Eminem has wowed fans with his surprise appearance at 50 Cent's Detroit concert. When showing up at his longtime friend's "Final Lap Tour" on Sunday, September 17, the "Mockingbird" hitmaker entertained the crowd by performing two songs with Fif.

According to The Detroit Free Press, the 50-year-old took the stage at Michigan's Pine Knob Music Theatre when Fif was finishing up his verse in their 2003 joint single, "Patiently Waiting". The pair then performed another collaboration "Crack a Bottle" ft. Dr. Dre, which appears on Eminem's 2009 album "Relapse".

After wrapping up their second performance, Eminem told the concertgoers, "Detroit, make some noise for one of the best friends I've ever known: 50 Cent!" He went on to exclaim, "Make some noise for hip-hop's 50th birthday, y'all - it's still hip-hop's 50th birthday. Detroit, I love y'all!"

The special moment was documented by 50 Cent on Instagram. When sharing the post, he penned in the caption, "Bro when I do anything with EM people just go crazy they know he really my boy. I love him till death!"

The "In Da Club" hitmaker followed it up with a carousel of the show. "The Final lap [world] tour unbelievable moments," he gushed in the accompanying message. "Detroit."

Fif and Eminem's reunion came months after the former defended his pal from Melle Mel's comments. In March, Fif hit back at Melle for saying Em is only considered to be a top-five rapper because of his skin color.

The "Power" co-creator made use of his Instagram page to slam Melle for his critical remarks about Eminem's No. 5 placement in Billboard and Vibe's Top 50 Greatest Rappers of All-Time list. Alongside the post, Fif wrote, "There was more money selling dope than being in Hip Hop when Melly Mel was popping, the culture has grown so much."

"I am not sure if it would be what it is today with out artist like Eminem. S**t I am not sure I would be who I am with out him but you know it is competitive so n***as gonna hate," Fiddy continued in the since-deleted post. "LOL f**k outta here ! We sucker free."

