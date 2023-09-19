 

Eminem Shows Up as Surprise Guest at 50 Cent's Detroit Concert

Eminem Shows Up as Surprise Guest at 50 Cent's Detroit Concert
Instagram
Music

When taking the stage at Michigan's Pine Knob Music Theatre, the longtime friends and collaborators perform their 2003 joint single, 'Patiently Waiting', and 2009's 'Crack a Bottle' ft. Dr. Dre.

  • Sep 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Eminem has wowed fans with his surprise appearance at 50 Cent's Detroit concert. When showing up at his longtime friend's "Final Lap Tour" on Sunday, September 17, the "Mockingbird" hitmaker entertained the crowd by performing two songs with Fif.

According to The Detroit Free Press, the 50-year-old took the stage at Michigan's Pine Knob Music Theatre when Fif was finishing up his verse in their 2003 joint single, "Patiently Waiting". The pair then performed another collaboration "Crack a Bottle" ft. Dr. Dre, which appears on Eminem's 2009 album "Relapse".

After wrapping up their second performance, Eminem told the concertgoers, "Detroit, make some noise for one of the best friends I've ever known: 50 Cent!" He went on to exclaim, "Make some noise for hip-hop's 50th birthday, y'all - it's still hip-hop's 50th birthday. Detroit, I love y'all!"

The special moment was documented by 50 Cent on Instagram. When sharing the post, he penned in the caption, "Bro when I do anything with EM people just go crazy they know he really my boy. I love him till death!"

  Editors' Pick

The "In Da Club" hitmaker followed it up with a carousel of the show. "The Final lap [world] tour unbelievable moments," he gushed in the accompanying message. "Detroit."

Fif and Eminem's reunion came months after the former defended his pal from Melle Mel's comments. In March, Fif hit back at Melle for saying Em is only considered to be a top-five rapper because of his skin color.

The "Power" co-creator made use of his Instagram page to slam Melle for his critical remarks about Eminem's No. 5 placement in Billboard and Vibe's Top 50 Greatest Rappers of All-Time list. Alongside the post, Fif wrote, "There was more money selling dope than being in Hip Hop when Melly Mel was popping, the culture has grown so much."

"I am not sure if it would be what it is today with out artist like Eminem. S**t I am not sure I would be who I am with out him but you know it is competitive so n***as gonna hate," Fiddy continued in the since-deleted post. "LOL f**k outta here ! We sucker free."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Renee Zellweger Packs on PDA With Rumored Fiance Ant Anstead at Soccer Game

Blink-182 to Release New Album 'One More Time...' in October
Related Posts
Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly Revealed as Jacksonville Shooter's Targets in Chilling Writings

Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly Revealed as Jacksonville Shooter's Targets in Chilling Writings

Vivek Ramaswamy Responds to Eminem Banning Use of His Songs on Campaign Trail

Vivek Ramaswamy Responds to Eminem Banning Use of His Songs on Campaign Trail

Melle Mel Blasted Over 'The Worst' Diss Track After Hitting Back at Eminem

Melle Mel Blasted Over 'The Worst' Diss Track After Hitting Back at Eminem

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade and Fiance Look 'Odd' During Lollapalooza Date

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade and Fiance Look 'Odd' During Lollapalooza Date

Latest News
Blink-182 to Release New Album 'One More Time...' in October
  • Sep 19, 2023

Blink-182 to Release New Album 'One More Time...' in October

Folk Singer Roger Whittaker Died at 87
  • Sep 19, 2023

Folk Singer Roger Whittaker Died at 87

Eminem Shows Up as Surprise Guest at 50 Cent's Detroit Concert
  • Sep 19, 2023

Eminem Shows Up as Surprise Guest at 50 Cent's Detroit Concert

Russell Brand's New Book Halted Amid Sex Scandal
  • Sep 19, 2023

Russell Brand's New Book Halted Amid Sex Scandal

Khloe Kardashian Shows Love to Remi Bader Following Body-Shaming
  • Sep 19, 2023

Khloe Kardashian Shows Love to Remi Bader Following Body-Shaming

Nicki Minaj Gives Mom Lavish Gifts After Finding Fame
  • Sep 19, 2023

Nicki Minaj Gives Mom Lavish Gifts After Finding Fame

Most Read
Chris Brown Blasts 'Evil' Tinashe After She Expresses Regret Over Their Collaboration
Music

Chris Brown Blasts 'Evil' Tinashe After She Expresses Regret Over Their Collaboration

Drake Defended by Fans After Criticisms Over 'American Slaves' Lyric on 'Slime You Out'

Drake Defended by Fans After Criticisms Over 'American Slaves' Lyric on 'Slime You Out'

Justin Timberlake Preparing for Massive Tour in 2024

Justin Timberlake Preparing for Massive Tour in 2024

Dolly Parton 'Heartbroken' Over Canceled Plans of Elvis Presley Covering 'I Will Always Love You'

Dolly Parton 'Heartbroken' Over Canceled Plans of Elvis Presley Covering 'I Will Always Love You'

Rolling Stone Founder Jann Wenner Apologizes for Diminishing Black and Female Musicians

Rolling Stone Founder Jann Wenner Apologizes for Diminishing Black and Female Musicians

Billie Eilish Excites Fans by Teasing New Album at Music Midtown

Billie Eilish Excites Fans by Teasing New Album at Music Midtown

Halle Berry Justifies Her Anger at Drake for Using Her Slime Photo

Halle Berry Justifies Her Anger at Drake for Using Her Slime Photo

Olivia Rodrigo Beats BTS' V at Billboard 200

Olivia Rodrigo Beats BTS' V at Billboard 200

U2 Debuts New Song 'Atomic City' at Surprise Las Vegas Show

U2 Debuts New Song 'Atomic City' at Surprise Las Vegas Show