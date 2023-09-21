Olivia Wilde Deems Justin Bieber the 'Greatest Singer on Earth'

Cover Images/Janet Mayer/Robert Bell Music

Sep 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Olivia Wilde could not help but gush over Justin Bieber. Making an appearance on talk show "SubwayTakes", the "Don't Worry Darling" director did not think twice before deeming the "Love Yourself" singer the "greatest singer on earth."

In a new episode of the one-minute talk show set on the New York City subway, the 39-year-old actress and filmmaker voiced her thoughts on Justin, who won the Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronic Recording for his single collaboration with Jack U titled "Where Are U Now". Upon receiving a hypothetical question about the Canadian artist from host Kareem Rahma, she exclaimed that he is the "greatest singer on earth."

During the chat, the "Booksmart" filmmaker voiced her opinion that singers should not be allowed to do karaoke. On the reason why, she explained to Kareem, "They can go get paid to do that. We in the non-good singing community paid to be able to go and sing. We pay good money to be able to go and sing… badly."

Olivia went on to reveal, "I'm terrible [at karaoke], but that's the point. I take pride in being booed off because that's great. You just get the turnover and that's the next song now. We don't need to sit through a cover. If I wanted to hear a cover, I would just listen to the real song." She further pointed out, "It doesn't even matter how good you are. Like there's no singer good enough that I want to see them do karaoke well."

Olivia also admitted that she chooses not to sing the "Happy Birthday" song at parties because she thinks she might "ruin it." She additionally shared her favorite tracks to sing when she goes to karaoke. She mentioned one of Blondie's songs titled "One Way or Another", which was featured in their 1978 album "Parallel Lines", and late rapper Tupac Shakur's track "California Love" which was released back in 1995.

This was not the first time Olivia made a comment on Justin. Back in 2013, she wrote her opinion on Justin, saying that he should "put your f**king shirt on" following his topless photo during an outing in London. Her remarks then became a controversy among his fans. She later clarified that she was "concerned" about Justin since London's weather was cold, claiming that her statement was "said with love" yet it was "misunderstood."

