Lana Del Rey Reacts to Viral Photos of Her Working at Waffle House

Cover Images/FAYES VISION Celebrity

After causing online buzz with her surprise stint at the popular restaurant chain in Alabama, the 'Video Games' songstress admits that she never intended to work a shirt there.

Sep 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lana Del Rey has addressed a viral moment that depicted her as an employee at Waffle House. Months after creating an online buzz with photos of her wearing the Southern chain's familiar uniform, she has cleared things up that she never intended to work a shift at the popular restaurant chain in Alabama, but she was offered a shirt.

"We were on our third hour, and the servers asked, 'Do you guys want shirts?' " she revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on Wednesday, September 20. "Hell yeah! We were thrilled."

The manager of the Waffle House posted a short clip of the "Young and Beautiful" singer to Facebook in July. A fan account also shared some snaps of the singer preparing coffee and posing with fans to Instagram.

And although it was brief, Lana managed to get a taste of taking on a regular job. "This guy, a regular, comes in every day and orders two things, so they were like, 'Just go get it for him!' I brought him a Coke. No ice. And an empty cup," she recalled.

The 38-year-old went on insisting that she wasn't aware at the time that she was being filmed. "For dip," she clarified, miming a spit of chewing tobacco over a Coke of her own. "I didn't see anyone take a video of me."

When asked if she's surprised such harmless thing generated so much attention, Lana joked that she wished the same things had happened to her album. She enthused, "I wish my album had gone as viral. I woke up to, like, 10,000 texts the next morning - some from folks I had not heard from for 10 years. 'Saw your picture at the Waffle House!' (Laughing.) I was like, 'Did you hear the new album?' "

Lana shocked her fans after she was spotted working shift at Waffle House in Alabama in July. In photos surfacing online, the 38-year-old rocked the restaurant's blue uniform with a yellow name tag on the chest as she worked behind the counter. She styled her hair in a messy updo and sported a short black skirt with white sneakers as she was taking orders and serving coffee.

After pictures of her posing with fans at the restaurant surfaced online, many thought that she was filling her time in between performing on stage and making music by working a shift. "We stan a hardworking queen," one person commented at the time. Another, however, snarkily claimed, "rent was due."

