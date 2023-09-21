Oprah Winfrey Removes Controversial Interview From YouTube After Cindy Crawford Slammed Her

Cover Images/Jeffrey Mayer TV

The supermodel recently called out the famed media personality for treating her like 'the chattel' in an old interview on the latter's TV talk show 'The Oprah Winfrey Show'.

Sep 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Oprah Winfrey has quietly responded to Cindy Crawford's criticism against her over an old interview. An eagle-eyed fan noticed that the video featuring the controversial interview back in 1986 is no longer available on the TV host's YouTube page.

Fans believed that Oprah had quietly removed "The Oprah Winfrey Show" clip or made it private after the supermodel called her out on new Apple TV+ docuseries "The Super Models". While Oprah has quietly deleted the video, the famed media personality has yet to publicly comment on the matter.

On the docuseries, Cindy accused Oprah of treating her like "the chattel" during the interview. The host could be heard introducing the then-20-year-old supermodel, who appeared alongside her Elite Modelling Agency representative, John Casablancas.

"Did she always have this body? Stand up just a moment, now this is what I call a BODY," Oprah asked Cindy, who had a nervous smile on her face. Cindy then stood up so everyone in the studio and viewers at home could take a closer look at her body.

"I was like the chattel or a child, be seen and not heard," she recalled on "The Super Models". "When you look at it through today's eyes, Oprah's like, 'Stand up and show me your body. Show us why you're worthy of being here.' "

She added, "In the moment I didn't recognize it. Watching it back I was like, 'Oh my gosh, that was so not okay really.' Especially from Oprah!"

Elsewhere in the old interview, Oprah asked John if the modelling agency had put Cindy through a "training period." He responded, "With Cindy, it was much more psychologically she was not sure she really wanted to model… little by little, her ambition is growing. She's getting a sense, and I'm saying it now on this program, if she wants to she can be number one in the business."

"The Super Model", which also stars Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington, sees the models reflecting on how they came to dominate the fashion industry. The four-part series also basks in the exceptional beauty of the women as it discusses the uglier issues they faced, such as addiction, domestic abuse and racial inequality.

