 

'The Marvels' Director Confides to Her Marvel Predecessors During Stressful Filming

'The Marvels' Director Confides to Her Marvel Predecessors During Stressful Filming
Cover Images/JOHN NACION
Movie

Nia DaCosta, who became the first black woman to helm a Marvel Cinematic Universe flick, reveals she would reach out to Chloe Zhao, Taika Waititi and James Gunn for advice while filming the female superhero movie.

  • Sep 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - "The Marvels" director Nia DaCosta turned to her predecessors for advice as she found helming the Marvel movie stressful at times. The 33-year-old filmmaker, who became the first black woman to helm a Marvel Cinematic Universe flick, has opened up about the challenges of shooting the sequel to 2019's "Captain Marvel".

Nia would send texts to "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" director Destin Daniel Cretton saying she was "stressed" and "overwhelmed" on set. She also turned to "Eternals" helmer Chloe Zhao, "Thor: Love and Thunder" helmer  Taika Waititi, and "Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn for advice.

Reeling off the questions she had for them, Nia told Vanity Fair, "Are they going to kill me and destroy my soul? Is Kevin Feige a bad man? And they were like, 'No, he's just a good guy who was a nerd.' "

  Editors' Pick

She continued, "Sometimes you'd be in a scene and you'd be like, 'What the hell does any of this s**t mean?' Or an actor's looking at some crazy thing happening in space, and they’re [actually] looking at a blue X. There were obviously hard days, and days where you're like, 'This just isn't working.' "

The film stars Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, alongside Zawe Ashton, Park Seo Joon, and Samuel L. Jackson. In the film, Danvers, Rambeau, and Kamala team up after they begin swapping places with each other every time they use their powers.

Nia previously described it as "wacky and silly" compared to other Marvel movies. The director believes that "superhero fatigue absolutely exists" but insisted her movie will still thrill fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

She told Total Film magazine, "The biggest difference from the other MCU movies to date is that it's really wacky, and silly. The worlds we go to in this movie are worlds unlike others you've seen in the MCU. Bright worlds that you haven't seen before."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Chris Evans Weighs In on 'Ghosted' Cricitism

Bambi Reduced to Tears by Scrappy's Heartfelt Apology After Ugly Divorce
Related Posts
George Clooney Reportedly Wanted for Scrapped Cameo in 'The Marvels'

George Clooney Reportedly Wanted for Scrapped Cameo in 'The Marvels'

First 'The Marvels' Full Trailer Reveals the Villain's Sinister Agenda

First 'The Marvels' Full Trailer Reveals the Villain's Sinister Agenda

Zawe Ashton Reveals 'Some Very Good' Advice From Tom Hiddleston Before Filming 'The Marvels'

Zawe Ashton Reveals 'Some Very Good' Advice From Tom Hiddleston Before Filming 'The Marvels'

First 'The Marvels' Teaser Trailer Shows Chaotic Connection of Three Superheroes

First 'The Marvels' Teaser Trailer Shows Chaotic Connection of Three Superheroes

Latest News
'The Marvels' Director Confides to Her Marvel Predecessors During Stressful Filming
  • Sep 21, 2023

'The Marvels' Director Confides to Her Marvel Predecessors During Stressful Filming

Lucy Gray's Fight Gets Intense in New 'Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' Trailer
  • Sep 21, 2023

Lucy Gray's Fight Gets Intense in New 'Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' Trailer

Chris Evans Weighs In on 'Ghosted' Cricitism
  • Sep 21, 2023

Chris Evans Weighs In on 'Ghosted' Cricitism

Howard Stern Urges 'Sexist' Bill Maher to 'Shut His Mouth' for Commenting on His Marriage to Beth
  • Sep 21, 2023

Howard Stern Urges 'Sexist' Bill Maher to 'Shut His Mouth' for Commenting on His Marriage to Beth

Tom Hanks Would Clean Toilets to Make It to Outer Space
  • Sep 21, 2023

Tom Hanks Would Clean Toilets to Make It to Outer Space

NSYNC Drives Fans Crazy After Reenacting Hilarious 2001 Group Photo in New Clip
  • Sep 21, 2023

NSYNC Drives Fans Crazy After Reenacting Hilarious 2001 Group Photo in New Clip

Most Read
Keanu Reeves 'Physically and Emotionally Destroyed' by His Role as John Wick
Movie

Keanu Reeves 'Physically and Emotionally Destroyed' by His Role as John Wick

Tim Burton Not a Fan of Nicolas Cage's Superman in 'The Flash'

Tim Burton Not a Fan of Nicolas Cage's Superman in 'The Flash'

Disney's 'Wish' Adds Angelique Cabral as Queen Amaya

Disney's 'Wish' Adds Angelique Cabral as Queen Amaya

Chris Evans Weighs In on 'Ghosted' Cricitism

Chris Evans Weighs In on 'Ghosted' Cricitism

Lucy Gray's Fight Gets Intense in New 'Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' Trailer

Lucy Gray's Fight Gets Intense in New 'Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' Trailer

'The Marvels' Director Confides to Her Marvel Predecessors During Stressful Filming

'The Marvels' Director Confides to Her Marvel Predecessors During Stressful Filming