Tamar Braxton Almost Cries Over Her 'Completely Trashed' Car After Burglary in New Video

In police bodycam footage, the 'Love and War' singer gets emotional as she details her car's condition to officers after several men were caught breaking into it.

Sep 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tamar Braxton got emotional in a new video after falling victim to a car burglary. The R&B singer admitted that she felt like crying in newly-surfaced police bodycam footage as she showed her "completely trashed" vehicle following the incident.

In the video obtained by TMZ, Tamar was chatting with officers on Monday, September 18, detailing her car's condition after several men broke into it the night before. While she said that it would be hard to figure out everything they took, she noted that "they left the computer."

"It's ransacked. I wouldn't know," she told the cops when asked what items that they took from her car. "There's no way I could tell, it's trashed." She added, "I feel like I'm gonna cry." When an officer eventually opened the door on the front passenger side, there was some clutter visible on the floor, but the rest of her vehicle's interior isn't visible.

Tamar said she usually locks her car, but admitted she came down the night before to get something out of it, and isn't totally sure if she locked it back up before the burglary took place.

Tamar took to social media on Monday to reveal that her car had just been ransacked. Making use of her Instagram account, she shared security footage that captured the suspects in action. In four clips of the incident, a handful of men were seen going through a vehicle in a covered, seemingly subterranean garage.

The men were rummaging around and removing various items as they appear to be planning a getaway in another car. They didn't seem to be in a rush at all, before one of them walked to a gate, seemingly to open it and make a way for their exit.

In the caption, Tamar wrote, "I got robbed. At home. I'm not safe anywhere." She lamented, "I don't know why I keep getting violated." She went on claiming, "I had a lot in my car cause I don't live anywhere cause I'm not safe anywhere or with anyone."

Tamar later received supportive messages from fellow celebrities and her followers in the comments section. Ashanti wrote, "Wow.... That's crazy! Smfh I hate s**t like this... sending u love sis!!! God got u!!" Beyonce Knowles' mom Tina chimed in as saying, "So Sorry Tamar, I too well firsthand know how violated you feel! But you are safe because you are surrounded by the power of God's protection. You are also very loved remember that."

Over on her Story, Tamar also complained, "Why they take my garage door openers I feel like they are following me and my Bentley key... Where can I go??? No where?? And trust whooooooo?? I hate it here OMG."

The incident reportedly happened at her Atlanta apartment. "She is highly pissed and freaked out. Now she wants to move out of the luxury building and wants to remove herself from ATL completely," a source told Page Six on Tuesday, "But that would be hard to do because she works for Dish Nation, which tapes in Atlanta."

"Expensive clothing items was taken from her car," the source claimed, "She is talking to building security as to how the robbers gained access to the building in the first place and feels like there should be some type of compensation for her losses."

