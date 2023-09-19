Tamar Braxton Feels 'Not Safe Anywhere' After Her Car Is Burglarized

Cover Images/Sara De Boer Celebrity

The former 'Celebrity Big Brother' contestant laments that she keeps 'getting violated' while sharing security footage that captures the burglary via her social media page.

Sep 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tamar Braxton has real concerns about her safety following the latest misfortune in her life. The singer has claimed that she does not feel "safe anywhere" after her car was broken into and ransacked.

The 46-year-old revealed on Monday, September 18 that she recently fell victim to car burglary. Making use of her Instagram account, she shared security footage that captured the suspects in action.

In four clips of the incident, a handful of men were seen going through a vehicle in a covered, seemingly subterranean garage. The men were rummaging around and removing various items as they appear to be planning a getaway in another car.

One of the men appears to be limping while another man took a white car that was going to take them away. They didn't seem to be in a rush at all, before one of them walked to a gate, seemingly to open it and make a way for their exit.

In the caption, Tamar wrote, "I got robbed. At home. I'm not safe anywhere." She lamented, "I don't know why I keep getting violated." She went on claiming, "I had a lot in my car cause I don't live anywhere cause I'm not safe anywhere or with anyone."

It's not clear when the robbery took place, but on Sunday, Tamar was just performing the National Anthem ahead of the Packers-Falcons game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. In the comments section, her fans and followers expressed their sympathy for her.

One of the messages was from Ashanti who wrote, "Wow.... That's crazy! Smfh I hate s**t like this... sending u love sis!!! God got u!!" Beyonce Knowles' mom Tina shared a supportive message as writing, "So Sorry Tamar, I too well firsthand know how violated you feel! But you are safe because you are surrounded by the power of God's protection. You are also very loved remember that."

"Damn man. So sorry to hear this! Atlanta is getting out of hand!!" a third person weighed in. Another remarked, "The fact they weren't worried someone would see them is sickening. Crazy AF!!!!" Someone else added, "That's terrible and disgusting!! Everything they stole is coming back to you 10 fold and that Karma gon spin the block on them thieves...Watch!"

Currently there is no word on whether a police report was filed and what items Tamar lost in the robbery.

