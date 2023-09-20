 

Cindy Crawford Drags Oprah Winfrey for Treating Her Like 'Chattel' on TV

Cindy Crawford Drags Oprah Winfrey for Treating Her Like 'Chattel' on TV
Cover Images/Janet Mayer/Jeffrey Mayer
TV

On the new Apple TV+ docu-series 'The Super Models', the 57-year-old calls out the TV personality for treating her like 'the chattel' in an old interview on the latter's talk show.

  • Sep 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Cindy Crawford reminisced about her early career as a model on the new Apple TV+ docuseries, "The Super Models". On the documentary, the 57-year-old called out Oprah Winfrey for treating her like "the chattel" in an old interview on the latter's TV talk show "The Oprah Winfrey Show".

In the 1986 episode, Cindy appeared alongside her Elite Modelling Agency representative, John Casablancas. Oprah could be heard introducing the then-20-year-old supermodel while asking, "Did she always have this body? Stand up just a moment, now this is what I call a BODY."

Cindy then showcased a nervous smile before she complied. She stood up so everyone in the studio and viewers at home could take a closer look at her body.

  Editors' Pick

Recalling the moment, Cindy said on "The Super Models", "I was like the chattel or a child, be seen and not heard. When you look at it through today's eyes, Oprah's like, 'Stand up and show me your body. Show us why you're worthy of being here.' "

"In the moment I didn't recognize it," she further divulged. "Watching it back I was like, 'Oh my gosh, that was so not okay really.' Especially from Oprah!"

Elsewhere in the old interview, Oprah asked John if the modelling agency had put Cindy through a "training period." He responded, "With Cindy, it was much more psychologically she was not sure she really wanted to model… little by little, her ambition is growing. She's getting a sense, and I'm saying it now on this program, if she wants to she can be number one in the business."

Also starring Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington, "The Super Model" saw them reflecting on how they came to dominate the fashion industry. The four-part series also basks in the exceptional beauty of the women it doesn't shy away from the uglier issues they faced, such as addiction, domestic abuse and racial inequality.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Taylor Swift Wears Seemingly Telling Jewelry Amid Travis Kelce Dating Rumors

Tamar Braxton Almost Cries Over Her 'Completely Trashed' Car After Burglary in New Video
Related Posts
Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and More Reflect on Early Career in New 'The Super Models' Trailer

Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and More Reflect on Early Career in New 'The Super Models' Trailer

Apple+ Announces 'The Super Models' Docuseries Centering on Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell and More

Apple+ Announces 'The Super Models' Docuseries Centering on Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell and More

Latest News
Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj Seemingly Hint at Their Collaboration
  • Sep 20, 2023

Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj Seemingly Hint at Their Collaboration

Tom Brady Reacts to Idea of Replacing Injured Aaron Rodgers on Jets
  • Sep 20, 2023

Tom Brady Reacts to Idea of Replacing Injured Aaron Rodgers on Jets

Chris Evans Shares Rare Insight Into Relationship With New Wife Alba Baptista
  • Sep 20, 2023

Chris Evans Shares Rare Insight Into Relationship With New Wife Alba Baptista

Tamar Braxton Almost Cries Over Her 'Completely Trashed' Car After Burglary in New Video
  • Sep 20, 2023

Tamar Braxton Almost Cries Over Her 'Completely Trashed' Car After Burglary in New Video

Hayden Panettiere Flaunts Her 'Watermelon Vibes' Hair in New Photos
  • Sep 20, 2023

Hayden Panettiere Flaunts Her 'Watermelon Vibes' Hair in New Photos

Cindy Crawford Drags Oprah Winfrey for Treating Her Like 'Chattel' on TV
  • Sep 20, 2023

Cindy Crawford Drags Oprah Winfrey for Treating Her Like 'Chattel' on TV

Most Read
T.J. Holmes Hints at New Career After 'GMA3' Exit Over Amy Robach Romance
TV

T.J. Holmes Hints at New Career After 'GMA3' Exit Over Amy Robach Romance

Report: Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade Refuse to Join 'DWTS' Alongside Mauricio Umansky

Report: Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade Refuse to Join 'DWTS' Alongside Mauricio Umansky

Julie Chen Moonves Felt 'Stabbed in the Back' When Forced to Leave 'The Talk' in 2018

Julie Chen Moonves Felt 'Stabbed in the Back' When Forced to Leave 'The Talk' in 2018

Sherri Shepherd Insists Her Talk Show Can Return Amid WGA Strike

Sherri Shepherd Insists Her Talk Show Can Return Amid WGA Strike

'90 Day Fiance' Recap: Mary and Brandan Expecting First Child Together

'90 Day Fiance' Recap: Mary and Brandan Expecting First Child Together

Jennifer Hudson 'Advocated' for Her Talk Show's Delay Amid WGA Strike

Jennifer Hudson 'Advocated' for Her Talk Show's Delay Amid WGA Strike

Cheryl Burke Urges 'DWTS' to Postpone New Season Amid Ongoing Strike

Cheryl Burke Urges 'DWTS' to Postpone New Season Amid Ongoing Strike

Ariana Madix Looking Forward to 'VPR' Co-Stars' Support for Her 'DWTS' Stint

Ariana Madix Looking Forward to 'VPR' Co-Stars' Support for Her 'DWTS' Stint

Russell Brand Facing 'Internal Investigation' by Former TV Bosses Amid Rape Claims

Russell Brand Facing 'Internal Investigation' by Former TV Bosses Amid Rape Claims