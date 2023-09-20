Cindy Crawford Drags Oprah Winfrey for Treating Her Like 'Chattel' on TV

Cover Images/Janet Mayer/Jeffrey Mayer TV

On the new Apple TV+ docu-series 'The Super Models', the 57-year-old calls out the TV personality for treating her like 'the chattel' in an old interview on the latter's talk show.

Sep 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Cindy Crawford reminisced about her early career as a model on the new Apple TV+ docuseries, "The Super Models". On the documentary, the 57-year-old called out Oprah Winfrey for treating her like "the chattel" in an old interview on the latter's TV talk show "The Oprah Winfrey Show".

In the 1986 episode, Cindy appeared alongside her Elite Modelling Agency representative, John Casablancas. Oprah could be heard introducing the then-20-year-old supermodel while asking, "Did she always have this body? Stand up just a moment, now this is what I call a BODY."

Cindy then showcased a nervous smile before she complied. She stood up so everyone in the studio and viewers at home could take a closer look at her body.

Recalling the moment, Cindy said on "The Super Models", "I was like the chattel or a child, be seen and not heard. When you look at it through today's eyes, Oprah's like, 'Stand up and show me your body. Show us why you're worthy of being here.' "

"In the moment I didn't recognize it," she further divulged. "Watching it back I was like, 'Oh my gosh, that was so not okay really.' Especially from Oprah!"

Elsewhere in the old interview, Oprah asked John if the modelling agency had put Cindy through a "training period." He responded, "With Cindy, it was much more psychologically she was not sure she really wanted to model… little by little, her ambition is growing. She's getting a sense, and I'm saying it now on this program, if she wants to she can be number one in the business."

Also starring Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington, "The Super Model" saw them reflecting on how they came to dominate the fashion industry. The four-part series also basks in the exceptional beauty of the women it doesn't shy away from the uglier issues they faced, such as addiction, domestic abuse and racial inequality.

You can share this post!