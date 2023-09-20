 

Hayden Panettiere Flaunts Her 'Watermelon Vibes' Hair in New Photos

Cover Images/Darla Khazei
A few weeks after surprising her fans with her pink locks, the actress portraying Juliette Barnes on 'Nashville' series adds a light green color on the upper part of her bubblegum pink hair.

  Sep 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Hayden Panettiere has had another hair transformation. A few weeks after surprising her fans with her pink locks, the actress portraying Juliette Barnes on "Nashville" series has now flaunted her "watermelon vibes" hair in new photos.

The 34-year-old star showed off her new hair by uploading a series of photos via Instagram on Monday, September 18. In the snaps, it could be seen that the upper part of her hair was colored in light green. Meanwhile, its middle and lower parts looked pretty in soft pink.

The "Custody" actress' green-and-pink shoulder-length locks were styled in loose waves. She also had bangs which were parted in the middle, leaving a little of it in the center. The new color of her hair accentuated her eyes and pink lips.

In the post, Hayden also expressed her thoughts on her new hair. She could not help but gush over the hairstyle in the caption as penning, "Love my new watermelon [watermelon emoji] vibes up top!" Near the end of it, she did not forget to thank her hair artist by writing, "Thanks @erickohair you're the best! Xoxo."

Hayden was not the only one who loved the new hairdo. In the comments section of the post, other Instagram users appeared happy with the result. One in particular marveled, "I absolutely love it!! Hayden you look amazing. watermelon def suits you!" Similarly, another praised, "Oh I love the fun hair sooooo much and it's perfect rolling into Breast Cancer awareness month," adding a slew of smiling faces with heart eyes emojis.

Despite the heartwarming online responses, Hayden still received unpleasant comments from other users. One of them complained, "How sad, so beautiful before all the work. not just another overdone Hollywood face," adding a crying face emoji. A fourth penned, "Nice, but I prefer the natural original blonde color! Don't get me wrong! That rocks, but natural beauty truly is the best beauty!"

The "Scream VI" actress' "watermelon vibes" hair color came a few weeks after she debuted her pink locks. On September 2, she surprised her devotees with a photo of her bubblegum pink hair. In the picture, her hair was styled into a simple straight hairstyle. She let it reach her shoulders and parted her bangs to the side.

Prior to it, Hayden's hair was blonde with similar length to that of her locks now. In addition, some parts of her tresses were black and she flaunted shorter bangs.

