Cardi B Defends Offset Against New Cheating Rumors

Instagram Celebrity

Shortly after her husband was speculated to have cheated on her during a 24-hour livestream, the 'Bodak Yellow' raptress shows that she trusts the Migos rapper no matter what.

Sep 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Cardi B has come to Offset's defense against new infidelity rumors. Shortly after her husband was speculated to have cheated on her during a livestream, the "Bodak Yellow" raptress showed that she trusts the Migos rapper no matter what.

On Saturday, September 16, the 30-year-old hip-hop artist made use of X, formerly known as Twitter, to share her response to the rumors about her 31-year-old husband's infidelity. She penned in a tweet, "Exactly…The fact that they had to watch a 24 hour stream to fake piece things together is EMBARRASSING!!! They some do bads lmaaoooooo."

The "Bongos" rapper was replying to a fan tweet that read, "Yall are lying and just putting random clips together. They were laughing because they caught him sleeping, and that's definitely his brand manager/cousin." Along with it, the fan uploaded a video which featured a note over it that read, "[Kai Cenat] caught Offset trying to sneakily sleep upstairs during their 24 hour stream."

Cardi B defended Offset against new cheating speculations via X.

Cardi's response came after Offset became a guest of Kai's 24-hour livestream via Twitch. Following the livestream which took place at Kai's house on Thursday, September 14, social media users accused Offset of cheating on Cardi and sneaking to sleep with another woman during the livestream.

In the wake of the speculation, Kai set the record straight on the matter. "This is all the way CAP," he shut down the rumors via X, adding a smiling face with tears of joy emoji. He went on to explain, "He was trynna duck smoke from us drowning him with water + the people that came in my room was his team that was there for the release of the MUSIC VIDEO."

Near the end of his tweet, the content creator reminded the hater by writing, "At least go back and watch the stream to see what's going on bro." He concluded, "We had an amazing fun night together don't start saying ANYTHING."

Kai Cenat clarified rumors suggesting that Offset was cheating on Cardi B during a livestream with the former.

The cheating rumors came more than one month after Offset publicly shared the reason he cheated on Cardi in the past. "I can't personally speak on why men cheat, but like, when I did do that, I was in a different space," he candidly stated in a July 31 episode of "Way Up with Yee" podcast. "I was young, I had just got married, I'm getting a lot of money. Really, it was communication."

You can share this post!