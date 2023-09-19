 

Kelsea Ballerini Reveals She Slid Into Boyfriend Chase Stokes' DM First

Kelsea Ballerini Reveals She Slid Into Boyfriend Chase Stokes' DM First
Instagram
Celebrity

A few months after going public with her romantic relationship with her boyfriend, the 'Mountain With a View' singer releases a snap of her first text message to the 'Outer Banks' star.

  • Sep 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kelsea Ballerini has revealed a glimpse of where her romantic relationship with her current boyfriend started. A few months after going public with her romance with Chase Stokes, the "Mountain With a View" singer unveiled that she slid into his direct message first.

On Saturday, September 16, the 31-year-old country singer showed via Instagram that she was the one who made the first move. She uploaded a screenshot of her text exchange via DM with Chase.

In the snap, it could be seen that Kelsea first sent a message to Chase back on December 1, 2022 at 1:07 A.M. In the private Instagram message, she simply wrote, "Hiii chase stokes." More than two hours later, he replied, "Hey there how u doin."

Later on, at 11:38 A.M., the "Half of My Hometown" singer introduced herself, "I'm kels, nice to meet you," with an addition of a blushing smiling face emoji. The actor then liked her last text. However, she did not reveal more of their messages.

In addition to the text exchange31, Kelsea released a series of photos and videos of her moments together with Chase. Along with it, she paid tribute to him to celebrate his 31st birthday. She exclaimed in the caption of the post, "Happy birthday, my sweet virgo. @hichasestokes."

  Editors' Pick

It did not take long for Chase to see the post and give his responses. In the comments section, he gushed over Kelsea, "My human." Not stopping there, the "Outer Banks" star also let out a red heart emoji.

Kelsea and Chase started communicating back in December 2022, a few months following news of her separation from her husband Morgan Evans after their nearly five-year marriage. About the beginning of her romance story with Chase, she recalled in a February episode of "Call Her Daddy" podcast, "I slid into his DMs."

"I was just like, 'I'm not gonna get on an app.' And honestly, he shoots in Charleston and my manager lives there and he put the bug in my ear," she continued. "He was like, 'You know who's really cute? When you're ready. Chase.' And I was like, 'You're so right.' I've never seen the show but I just knew of him and yeah, I followed him and he followed me and I just swan dove right on in. His handle is @hichasestokes and I said, 'Hi Chase Stokes.' "

Kelsea and Chase went public with their relationship in March. He announced his relationship with her when he made an appearance on the "Today" show.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Cardi B Defends Offset Against New Cheating Rumors

Report: Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade Refuse to Join 'DWTS' Alongside Mauricio Umansky
Related Posts
Kelsea Ballerini Insists It's Possible to Grieve and Celebrate Joy at Same Time

Kelsea Ballerini Insists It's Possible to Grieve and Celebrate Joy at Same Time

Kelsea Ballerini Felt the Need to Lay Bare Her Failed Relationship in New EP

Kelsea Ballerini Felt the Need to Lay Bare Her Failed Relationship in New EP

Kelsea Ballerini Dumped Reddit to Protect Her Mental Health

Kelsea Ballerini Dumped Reddit to Protect Her Mental Health

Kelsea Ballerini Always Attracted to 'Older Guys' During Her School Years

Kelsea Ballerini Always Attracted to 'Older Guys' During Her School Years

Latest News
Russell Brand's Father Calls Rape Allegations 'Vendetta' Against Star
  • Sep 19, 2023

Russell Brand's Father Calls Rape Allegations 'Vendetta' Against Star

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Having a 'Blast' With Outfit Experiment
  • Sep 19, 2023

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Having a 'Blast' With Outfit Experiment

Jessie Diggins Developed Eating Disorder Due to 'Pressure to Be Perfect'
  • Sep 19, 2023

Jessie Diggins Developed Eating Disorder Due to 'Pressure to Be Perfect'

Russell Brand Facing 'Internal Investigation' by Former TV Bosses Amid Rape Claims
  • Sep 19, 2023

Russell Brand Facing 'Internal Investigation' by Former TV Bosses Amid Rape Claims

Kelsea Ballerini Reveals She Slid Into Boyfriend Chase Stokes' DM First
  • Sep 19, 2023

Kelsea Ballerini Reveals She Slid Into Boyfriend Chase Stokes' DM First

'Casino Royale' Director Reveals Reluctance to Cast Daniel Craig as James Bond
  • Sep 18, 2023

'Casino Royale' Director Reveals Reluctance to Cast Daniel Craig as James Bond

Most Read
Russell Brand's Ex-Girlfriend Insists He Was 'Always Very Pleasant' to Her During Their Relationship
Celebrity

Russell Brand's Ex-Girlfriend Insists He Was 'Always Very Pleasant' to Her During Their Relationship

Diddy Puts DJ Envy on Blast for Asking Yung Miami's Pregnancy Rumors

Diddy Puts DJ Envy on Blast for Asking Yung Miami's Pregnancy Rumors

Britney Spears Deactivates Instagram After Criticizing Fans

Britney Spears Deactivates Instagram After Criticizing Fans

Hugh Jackman Has 'Difficult Time' Following Separation From Wife

Hugh Jackman Has 'Difficult Time' Following Separation From Wife

Offset Pokes Fun at Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty for Making Street Threats, Calls Him 'Broke'

Offset Pokes Fun at Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty for Making Street Threats, Calls Him 'Broke'

Marques Houston 'Blessed' to Be Expecting Baby No. 2 With Wife Miya

Marques Houston 'Blessed' to Be Expecting Baby No. 2 With Wife Miya

Sharon Osbourne Explains Why She and Ozzy Osbourne Are Hardly 'Normal' Couple

Sharon Osbourne Explains Why She and Ozzy Osbourne Are Hardly 'Normal' Couple

Hugh Jackman's Marriage 'Got Broken' During Covid-19 Pandemic

Hugh Jackman's Marriage 'Got Broken' During Covid-19 Pandemic

Steven Tyler Unable to Speak Amid Recovery From Bleeding Vocal Cords

Steven Tyler Unable to Speak Amid Recovery From Bleeding Vocal Cords