Kelsea Ballerini Reveals She Slid Into Boyfriend Chase Stokes' DM First

A few months after going public with her romantic relationship with her boyfriend, the 'Mountain With a View' singer releases a snap of her first text message to the 'Outer Banks' star.

Sep 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kelsea Ballerini has revealed a glimpse of where her romantic relationship with her current boyfriend started. A few months after going public with her romance with Chase Stokes, the "Mountain With a View" singer unveiled that she slid into his direct message first.

On Saturday, September 16, the 31-year-old country singer showed via Instagram that she was the one who made the first move. She uploaded a screenshot of her text exchange via DM with Chase.

In the snap, it could be seen that Kelsea first sent a message to Chase back on December 1, 2022 at 1:07 A.M. In the private Instagram message, she simply wrote, "Hiii chase stokes." More than two hours later, he replied, "Hey there how u doin."

Later on, at 11:38 A.M., the "Half of My Hometown" singer introduced herself, "I'm kels, nice to meet you," with an addition of a blushing smiling face emoji. The actor then liked her last text. However, she did not reveal more of their messages.

In addition to the text exchange31, Kelsea released a series of photos and videos of her moments together with Chase. Along with it, she paid tribute to him to celebrate his 31st birthday. She exclaimed in the caption of the post, "Happy birthday, my sweet virgo. @hichasestokes."

It did not take long for Chase to see the post and give his responses. In the comments section, he gushed over Kelsea, "My human." Not stopping there, the "Outer Banks" star also let out a red heart emoji.

Kelsea and Chase started communicating back in December 2022, a few months following news of her separation from her husband Morgan Evans after their nearly five-year marriage. About the beginning of her romance story with Chase, she recalled in a February episode of "Call Her Daddy" podcast, "I slid into his DMs."

"I was just like, 'I'm not gonna get on an app.' And honestly, he shoots in Charleston and my manager lives there and he put the bug in my ear," she continued. "He was like, 'You know who's really cute? When you're ready. Chase.' And I was like, 'You're so right.' I've never seen the show but I just knew of him and yeah, I followed him and he followed me and I just swan dove right on in. His handle is @hichasestokes and I said, 'Hi Chase Stokes.' "

Kelsea and Chase went public with their relationship in March. He announced his relationship with her when he made an appearance on the "Today" show.

