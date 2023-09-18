 

Drake Defended by Fans After Criticisms Over 'American Slaves' Lyric on 'Slime You Out'

After facing backlash over controversial lyric on his song featuring SZA, the 'Hotline Bling' rapper receives support from his fans who suggest he wasn't the first rapper to 'make a punchline' out of slavery.

  • Sep 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Drake has been defended by his fans against critics of his newly-released song. Shortly after facing backlash over "American slaves" lyric on his collaborative song with SZA titled "Slime You Out", the "Hotline Bling" rapper received support from a number of his devotees.

On Sunday, September 17, several of the 36-year-old's fans made use of X, formerly known as Twitter, to come to his defense. In the replies section of a tweet about the controversial lyric, one X user penned, "Not usually one to advocate for Drake, however yall out here acting like Drake is the very first person to drop a bar about slavery. Really forgetting that a lot of rap is for the reaction/shock value of bars."

While noting a song by fellow rapper Future titled "Slave Master", another stated, "Nobody really cares it's just drake gets people talking being drake." Similarly, a third pointed out, " 'New Slaves' by [Kanye West]? mfs always got sum to say just stfu plus he's from toronto there was no slavery there who cares." In the meantime, a fourth suggested, "He's not the first rapper to make a punchline out of that, quit being over-sensitive p***ies lol."

Drake was defended by his devotees a few days after he released his track "Slime You Out". In a verse, he raps, "You b***hes really get carried away/ Makin' mistakes, then you beg me to stay/ Got me wiggin' on you like I'm Arrogant Tae/ You got my mind in a terrible place."

"Whipped and chained you like American slaves," he spits. "Act like you not used to Sheraton stays/ I met the n***a you thought could replace/ How were there even comparisons made?/ B***h, next time, I swear on my grandmother grave/ I'm slimin' you for them kid choices you made."

Following the song release, it did not take long for Drake to be bombarded with criticisms due to the controversial lyric. On social media, one user in particular penned, "Drake criticism tends to get overblown and silly on here at times but man that 'slave' line really is gross lmao… I think it's the 'American' clarification that really does it." Meanwhile, another user deemed the lyric "awful."

