Offset Prefers to 'Please' Cardi B Than Himself in Bedroom

During an interview for the latest episode of 'Way Up with Yee' podcast, the 'Ric Flair Drip' spitter claims that his mission when having sex with his 'WAP' raptress wife is to please her.

  • Aug 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Offset prefers to "please" his wife than pleasing himself in the bedroom. During an interview for the latest episode of "Way Up with Yee" podcast, the "Ric Flair Drip" rapper got candid about his sex life with Cardi B as he revealed several intimate details of their bedroom activity.

In the Monday, July 31 episode of the podcast, the 31-year-old hip-hop artist unveiled to host Angela Yee, "I have sex to please my woman, I don't have sex for me." He went on to elaborate his statement by stating, "When I have sex with my wife, she's going to cum - that's my mission."

On the reason why, the Migos rapper explained, "A lot of us thinking being the alpha is like beating it down. You gotta do enjoyable things to your woman and make her feel like this is a[n] out-of-body experience, like me and my woman is like, our bodies are soul tied cause I know what to do, when to do it."

Elsewhere in the interview, Offset set the record straight on him making a public accusation of Cardi cheating. He stated that he lied about her not being loyal to him after the couple gave each other a hard time. In addition, he spilled that he was under the influence of alcohol at the time.

"We going back and forth. And if you've got a New York woman, you know she's a pitbull at the mouth. She get crazy at the mouth a little bit, and I was really lit that night. I was lit," he confessed. "I had a little Casamigos and we was going back and forth and I'm like, 'Watch this.' And it's like she got a crazy mouth, but I love my wife at the end of the day and she crazy, man. We're crazy for each other."

Offset further elaborated the reason why he did not quickly provide any clarification to his allegation. Insisting that deleting his Instagram Story post was supposed to be "enough" to clear the air, he added, "Because like at the end of the day, them people don't be really knowing what's going on with us for real. Like they always attacking. It'll be straight lives or something. It'll just be attacking."

Offset additionally talked about him cheating on Cardi in the past. "I can't personally speak on why men cheat, but like, when I did do that, I was in a different space. I was young, I had just got married, I'm getting a lot of money. Really, it was communication," he pointed out.

