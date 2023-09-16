Jeezy Divorcing Jeannie Mai, Seeking Joint Custody of Baby Daughter

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Soul Survivor' rapper has lodged divorce papers following his separation from his wife Jeannie after two years of marriage and sought a joint custody of their child.

AceShowbiz - Jeezy has sought divorce from wife Jeannie Mai after more than two years of marriage. The 45-year-old "Put On" rapper - real name Jay Jenkins - has separated from the TV host, 44, according to court documents obtained by The Atlanta Journal Constitution on Thursday, September 14.

Jeezy is reportedly asking for joint custody of his and Jeannie's 20-month-old daughter Monaco, and it is understood the pair have a prenuptial agreement in place.

The former couple tied the knot at their home in Atlanta on March 27, 2021 after three years of dating. Due to the Covid pandemic their guests had to be tested two days before.

Jeannie told Vogue at the time, "We were really looking forward to having all of our friends and family there to celebrate. But we had to change all of our wedding plans due to Covid."

"After Jeezy's mother unexpectedly passed, we quickly learned that life is too short. And at the end of the day, Jeezy and I really just wanted to become husband and wife. So we decided to turn our original wedding into a minimony, where we exchanged our vows in front of our immediate family and a few close friends."

Jeezy and Jeannie did not introduce their girl Monaco to the world until five months after her birth in January 2022. Jeannie confirmed her arrival on her YouTube channel in June last year, saying, "(This) might be the most exciting episode I've ever had here on 'Hello Hunnay.' "

"It's time to share the most amazing, exciting, newest member of the 'Hello Hunnay' family. You're going to meet someone very, very special in my life. Somebody new, somebody shiny, somebody who smells so good, like, five months old good."

Jeannie was previously wed to actor Freddy Harteis, 47, for a decade, with the pair splitting partly because he didn't want to have children. Jeezy is also a dad to three other children.

