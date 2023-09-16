 

Tyrese Gibson Defended by Fans After Clapping Back at DJ Envy Amid Feud

In a new post shared on Instagram, the 'Fast and Furious' actor claims that he knew some intimate details about the 'Breakfast Club' co-host and his wife that he could use against them if needed.

AceShowbiz - Tyrese Gibson's feud with DJ Envy has intensified and fans have come to take sides. Many came to the "Fast and Furious" actor's defense after he dragged "The Breakfast Club" co-host in new social media posts.

Making use of Instagram, the 44-year-old shared some audio clips in which he once again denied being inappropriate to DJ Envy's wife, Gia Casey. In one of the clips, the singer also claimed that he knew some intimate details about the couple that he could use against them if they crossed the line.

"Since we out here tryna go 'viral' threatening live on the air let's unpack this all……. However way you/yall respond I'm done done….. Have fun!! Milk it into ratings and more blogs," Tyrese argued in the caption. "What I'm NEVER gonna do until I take my last breath is let anyone question my integrity, attack my character and be out here reckless on some random f**k s**t."

"I would strongly suggest you tread lightly…. I don't do cease-and-desist letters. I don't deal with lawyers I don't snitch…. I don't gaslight I wanna f**k up and I'll make a mistake," he added. "I can tell my own self under the bus….. you decide on your own what level we're gonna take it to from here."

The post was then re-shared by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, and that's where people voiced support for Tyrese. One user commented, "They publicly embarrassed him on an extremely popular morning show. Spoke about him being on medication ( which could affect him monetarily) for shits and giggles and folks expect him not to say his peace publicly. He better be careful that's a Capricorn man he had time to sit in the disrespect. He could tore the studio up lol."

Another added, "Envy bringing his wife on the show is the most staged s**t ever. They had time to rehearse what she would say and he made sure he spoke on the topics he wanted out there.. if I was Tyrese I would put it all out there because like he said it's his name and credibility they are trying to tarnish." A third chimed in, "Lmaooo he finna spillllll ! Ion like how Envy treated him during that interview, you don't air out personal s**t on air like that."

Tyrese and DJ Envy have been beefing after the latter told the actor that he "blocked" him because he didn't "respect" the way Tyrese talked to people. "I never had a conversation with you because I never wanted to see you like that," DJ Envy said on his podcast. "The person who spoke to my wife during that time with the texts, I didn't like that. And I wanted to remember Tyrese as a brother who helped my relationship, not the Tyrese that I was going through [it with]."

The "Fast X" star has since shut down the DJ's accusations. "Charlamagne saying, 'What did he say?' I was wondering too. What did I say? So of course, you know, the beautiful thing about the iMessage, the iCloud, [is] it gives you an opportunity to recall text messages," he said. "I don't see nothing in the text messages directly into Envy or directly into his wife where I disrespected him or her."

